Gestion FÉRIQUE Introduces Three New Investment Funds Designed to Contribute to Sustainability and Innovation

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Gestion FÉRIQUE, a non-profit organization and Canadian investment fund manager, has created three new funds to help businesses grow and to advance projects that focus on sustainable development and innovation. These new investment vehicles, developed by the Montreal-based Gestion FÉRIQUE team, are now available to its clientele consisting exclusively of engineers, engineering graduates and their family members.

"These new products will improve the overall resilience of our family of funds through increased exposure to investment themes directly related to the structural changes that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. By investing in these vehicles, our clients can help society transition to a sustainable and innovative economy," said Louis Lizotte, Chief, Investment Solutions, Gestion FÉRIQUE.

The investment strategy that Gestion FÉRIQUE has adopted for the funds is based on the UN's broad Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the engineering sector's determination to be involved in building infrastructure that is greener and more innovative.

"Each addition to our product range is carefully considered and reflects a long-term vision intended to improve our overall offering with products and services adapted to our clients' needs," Mr. Lizotte said.

Sustainable solutions with positive benefits for society

The FÉRIQUE Global Sustainable Development Bond Fund aims to support projects in areas such as public transit and the energy transition, while the FÉRIQUE Global Sustainable Development Equity Fund supports companies whose operations and practices contribute to the transition to a more sustainable economy.

The FÉRIQUE Global Innovation Equity Fund focuses on companies in all sectors, provided that they generate their growth through innovation based on leading-edge technologies, advanced products or business models enabling them to capture a significant portion of their market.

The FÉRIQUE Global Sustainable Development Bond Fund is managed by two portfolio managers, AlphaFixe Capital and BMO Asset Management; the FÉRIQUE Global Sustainable Development Equity Fund is managed by Impax Asset Management; and the FÉRIQUE Global Innovation Equity Fund by Wellington Management Canada ULC.

A clear vision that prioritizes sustainable investment

Recognized as one of the first financial companies in Quebec to adopt a voting policy focused on responsible investment in 2006, Gestion FÉRIQUE has offered its clients investment strategies that incorporate extra-financial ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) criteria for a number of years. Its decisions and actions are based on this commitment.

All managers of the FÉRIQUE Funds are also signatories to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and apply the principles in their portfolio management.

In 2020, the members of the Advisory Services team at FÉRIQUE Investment Services, the principal distributor of the FÉRIQUE Funds, received the Responsible Investment Specialist (RIS) designation from the Responsible Investment Association (RIA).

About Gestion FÉRIQUE

Founded in 1999, Gestion FÉRIQUE, a Canadian investment fund manager headquartered in Montreal, has the mission of offering products and services adapted to the needs of its exclusive clientele of engineers, engineering graduates and their families. A not-for-profit organization with a business model that is rarely found in investment and wealth management, the firm offers its clients 18 mutual funds, including five portfolios diversified across the asset classes required for sound diversification. Management of the Funds is entrusted to renowned investment firms that are handpicked by Gestion FÉRIQUE according to their area of specialization. The FÉRIQUE Funds had more than $3 billion in assets under management and more than 22,800 clients as at December 31, 2020.

Note: FÉRIQUE is a registered trademark of Gestion FÉRIQUE and is used under license by its subsidiary, Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE. Gestion FÉRIQUE is an Investment Fund Manager and assumes management duties in relation to the FÉRIQUE Funds. Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE is a Mutual Fund Dealer and a Financial Planning Firm, as well as the Principal distributor of the FÉRIQUE Funds. Please note that for commercial purposes, Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE is also known in English as FÉRIQUE Investment Services.

There may be brokerage fees, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with investment in the Funds. Management expense ratios vary from one year to another. Please read the prospectus before investing.

FÉRIQUE Funds pay management fees to Gestion FÉRIQUE allowing it to assume the fees of the portfolio managers, the fees relating to the marketing or distribution of the FÉRIQUE Funds and the administration fees of the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. Each of the FÉRIQUE Funds also pays an Administration Fee to Gestion FÉRIQUE in exchange for all operating charges, except for specific Fund expenses as defined in the simplified prospectus. No commissions are payable by the unitholders for a subscription in the FÉRIQUE Funds if such subscription is made through Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE; brokerage fees could however be payable should the subscription be made through a broker other than the principal distributor.

The information contained in this communication does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of any nature in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would not be authorized or to any person to whom it would be illegal to make such an offer or solicitation. The information contained in this communication does not constitute specific advice of a financial, legal, accounting or fiscal nature concerning investments. You should not act or rely on the information without seeking the advice of a professional.

SOURCE Gestion FÉRIQUE

For further information: Nancy German, Primacom, [email protected], 514 924-4445; Source: Hugo Thibault, Gestion FÉRIQUE, [email protected], 514-796-9206

Related Links

www.ferique.com

