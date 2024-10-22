GESKE German Beauty Tech Expands Retail Footprint with Shoppers Drug Mart

GESKE German Beauty Tech products will launch at Shoppers Drug Mart stores this fall

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, GESKE German Beauty Tech , the award-winning global beauty tech brand focused on merging German engineering with proven skincare expertise driven by advanced AI technology, announced its launch into Shoppers Drug Mart locations nationwide. This launch will include seven product SKUs across 95 Shoppers Drug Mart stores and 12 product SKUs available on shoppersdrugmart.ca .

This retail expansion will offer a vast assortment of user-centric GESKE German Beauty Tech devices to target all skin concerns for a luxurious skincare experience at an accessible price point. Shoppers Drug Mart is a go-to resource for affordable beauty enthusiasts, making this a top retail partnership to showcase GESKE German Beauty Tech's range of tech-forward devices, which have 150 known and clinically proven technologies, to deliver effective results and breathe new life into your skin.

"This retail expansion into Shoppers Drug Mart will reach new consumers by introducing GESKE's innovative, tech-based devices to shoppers seeking affordable skincare solutions," said Ivan Contreras, President at GESKE German Beauty Tech. "We are eager for consumers to experience GESKE's technology in Shoppers Drug Mart stores and customize their skincare experience in person."

The assortment that will initially launch at Shoppers Drug Mart includes the below hero products and more:

The GESKE German Beauty Tech assortment at Shoppers Drug Mart is under $80 and the brand also offers a fifteen-year warranty on all devices.

"Canadians trust Shoppers Drug Mart to offer the very best in beauty innovation," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, VP, Category Management, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "More and more we are seeing customers in search of technology forward skin-care devices. That's why we are thrilled to add GESKE German Beauty to the leading global brands available at Shoppers Drug Mart in store and online. With the expertise in our stores, convenient locations in communities across the country and our PC Optimum loyalty program, Shoppers is the best place for Canadian beauty lovers to find their favourite products and discover new favourites."

For more information about GESKE German Beauty Tech and its product offerings, visit www.geske/us.com and/or Shoppers Drug Mart

About GESKE German Beauty Tech

GESKE German Beauty Tech is the first holistic, innovative and most awarded beauty tech company with over 90 awards, that debuted in 2023 with the commitment to advance the personal beauty and skincare industries. Combining consumer tech product and dermatologist insights, we enable you to reimagine your skin. GESKE German Beauty Tech brings to life the efficiency and precision of German Beauty through science-backed technology, ergonomic designs and the power of AI. The result is a range of multifunctional skincare devices that allow a deeper level of personalization to align with user preference at an affordable price point. The average cost of the devices is $49.95. We are redefining the industry with the first holistic range of skincare solutions and our award-winning GESKE beauty app for a completely customized experience. Now available in 131 countries with over 250 products and 150+ specialized proprietary technologies, GESKE offers accessible and professional solutions for SmartAppGuided™ at-home skincare sessions to everyone. For more information, please visit www.geske/us.com .

