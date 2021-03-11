Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Queen Creek, Arizona

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Queen Creek, Arizona.

This newly constructed facility was designed to provide maximum efficiency and is situated with great visibility on a major roadway and in proximity to new car dealerships. Queen Creek is a rapidly growing community that has doubled in size the past 10 years.

"The opening of this state-of-the-art repair center allows us to attract new customers and better assist our insurance clients," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We look forward to expanding our brand in the Phoenix area as this location aligns with our repair centers in Chandler and Gilbert to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

