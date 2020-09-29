Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Repair Centers in Wisconsin

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Hales Corners and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The locations previously operated as Auto Body Express (Hales Corners) and Lou's Auto Body (Milwaukee).

Milwaukee, located on the western shore of Lake Michigan, is the largest city in Wisconsin with a metropolitan area population of over two million. Often referred to as the City of Festivals as a result of the many cultural events hosted throughout the year, Milwaukee is also well known for its annual summer music festival which can bring more than 800 bands and 900,000 guests.

"We are demonstrating our commitment to growing our brand with the acquisitions of these two repair centers in the southeastern quadrant of Wisconsin," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "This will assist us in strengthening our ability to provide high-quality service to customers and insurance partners in this region."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

