Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Collision Locations in Alabama

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Alabama. These locations previously operated as Auto Collision Experts, originating with the Moody location in 2013. The Anniston location was added in 2018.

Moody is one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama and is located 22 miles east of Birmingham and 9 miles east of Gerber's recently opened Trussville (Alabama) location. Anniston is located approximately 65 miles east of Birmingham and is home to the Anniston Army Depot, a major United States military facility that produces and repairs ground combat vehicles.

"We look forward to providing the same high-quality service that these customers and insurance partners have come to expect in this region," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "These acquisitions reinforce our brand in this area and the Annison location helps fill a gap between our repair centers in Birmingham and Atlanta."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

