Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Three Locations in Michigan

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The repair centers, located in Escanaba, Kingsford and Marquette, previously operated as Classic Auto Collision Centers originating in 1984 in Escanaba. A new repair center was built in 1990 and a second location opened in Marquette. The Escanaba location relocated to a newly built facility in 1992 and the Kingsford location was added in 1996.

The Upper Peninsula (UP) is a forested region bordering Northern Wisconsin and is connected to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan by 5-mile long Mackinac Bridge. Commonly shortened to "Esky," Escanaba is the third largest city in the UP, the county seat of Delta County. Located within the Iron Mountain statistical area, Kingsford is approximately 70 miles east of Escanaba and near Pine Mountain Ski Resort, which houses one of the largest ski jumps in the world and hosts national ski jump competitions. Located on the shore of Lake Superior, Marquettte is the largest city in the UP, the county seat of Marquette County and home to Northern Michigan University.

"We are excited to expand our footprint to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and look forward to delivering high-quality repairs to this region," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The teams at these repair centers are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and we welcome the opportunity to continue that while serving these communities and our insurance partners. This acquisition is another example of our commitment to growing our brand."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]