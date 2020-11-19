Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

This repair center previously operated as Tony's Auto Collision Center and has served the market from this location for 23 years. Oshkosh is located where the Fox River enters Lake Winnebago and is the county seat for Winnebago County, Wisconsin. The Oshkosh repair center is approximately 45 miles north of our location in Beaver Dam.

"The acquisition of this repair center strengthens our mission to provide high-quality repairs to customers and insurance partners in the Wisconsin region," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We are excited to serve this community while expanding our brand and delivering on our commitment to continue growing throughout North America."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

