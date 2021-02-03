Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Repair Center in Longwood, Florida

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Longwood, Florida.

This location has operated as a collision repair center for 20 years. Longwood is a northern suburb of Orlando within a metropolitan area of approximately 2.5 million people. Longwood is home to "Big Tree Park," a popular tourist destination.

"We look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality repairs this location has built a reputation for," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The Longwood repair center will align with our Altamonte Springs and Sanford locations to deliver outstanding service to customers and insurance partners as we expand our brand in Florida."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]