Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 16 Nu-Look Collision Locations in New York

CHICAGO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the acquisition of a multi-store operation consisting of 16 collision repair centers located in New York. These locations, which include a dealer intake center and another specializing in the repair of large commercial vehicles, previously operated as Nu-Look Collision Centers.

Nu-Look originated in 1981 and opened its most recent locations in 2017. The majority of these locations are in the Rochester market area, with two repair centers in the Syracuse area and one in Hornell. Located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, Rochester is the third largest city in New York and the major city within a metropolitan area of just over 1 million people.

"We are very excited about this important acquisition which allows us to introduce our high-quality service to new customers," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "This acquisition expands our footprint in New York and will better assist our insurance clients."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com