GEP NAMED 'LEADER' IN MULTIPLE GLOBAL PROCUREMENT SERVICES REPORTS BY TOP ANALYST FOR FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW

ISG cites GEP CONSULTING and GEP SERVICES for their ability to address complex categories in sourcing and spend management, and continued success in global engagements

Cements GEP as the ideal global partner for transforming procurement, supply chain and business operations

CLARK, N.J., April 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy, and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Services 2024 – Global, for the fourth year in a row. GEP is named a leader in all three categories:

Procurement Operations Modernization Services Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Services Direct Procurement Enablement and Modernization Services

Download a complimentary copy of each of these reports, which evaluates providers of transformation services, and the software platforms and tools enterprises use to transform procurement here.

GEP's chief marketing officer Al Girardi, explained "At a time when business is transforming procurement to mitigate inflation and global uncertainty, GEP's ability to integrate consulting, managed services and software makes us the ideal strategic partner for companies in driving competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value. GEP is the only firm globally that provides end-to-end procurement and supply chain strategy, managed services and technology solutions under one umbrella, providing a one-handshake solution for clients."

According to the ISG Provider Lens lead analyst Bruce Guptill, "GEP's leadership builds on its ability to address complex and varying client needs and modernize direct procurement operations integrated with finance, supply chain and other associated disciplines."

ISG Provider Lens™ cites GEP strengths in Procurement Operations Modernization Services as: Full modernization and optimization portfolio.

Extensive partner network to enable, deliver and support procurement and supply chain improvement beyond the abilities of many other providers.

to enable, deliver and support procurement and supply chain improvement beyond the abilities of many other providers. AI-powered GEP QUANTUM low-code, cloud-native development platform for efficient integration and data exchange across procurement- and supply chain-related applications.

ISG Provider Lens™ cites GEP strengths in Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Services as: Strategic sourcing and category management offerings.

Robust software foundation.

Deep pool of software and service partners.

ISG Provider Lens™ cites GEP strengths in Direct Procurement and Modernization as: Substantial expertise and experience in direct sourcing.

Software platforms including the AI-powered GEP SMART™ platform (S2P), GEP NEXXE for supply chain management, GEP GREEN™ for ESG tracking and reporting, and QUANTUM platform for AI-driven automation, analytics and low-code development.

including the AI-powered GEP SMART™ platform (S2P), GEP NEXXE for supply chain management, GEP GREEN™ for ESG tracking and reporting, and QUANTUM platform for AI-driven automation, analytics and low-code development. Nontraditional partnerships for direct sourcing presence.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage. ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit http://www.gep.com/.

