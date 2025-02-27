Geotab Introduces Work Order Management and Fault Code Enrichment to Help Fleets Reduce Cost and Downtime

New maintenance tools help fleet managers predict vehicle issues, streamline repairs, and control rising operational costs

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT - Rising maintenance costs and unexpected breakdowns continue to challenge fleets, making operational efficiency more critical than ever. Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, is introducing Work Order Management and Fault Code Enrichment within the Geotab Maintenance Center to help fleet managers reduce downtime and manage maintenance costs more effectively.

An estimated 55,000 vehicles are towed daily in America , highlighting the frequency of unplanned maintenance and maintenance costs rose by 7% in the first half of 2024 . These disruptions are driving up costs, impacting operations and delaying deliveries.

"Fleet maintenance is a major cost driver, and unexpected breakdowns can significantly impact operations. With the new solutions added to the Geotab Maintenance Center, we are equipping fleet managers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, reduce unplanned downtime, and optimize maintenance workflows," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management. "We expect that Work Order Management and Fault Code Enrichment, will help fleets move from reactive to predictive maintenance—improving efficiency, lowering costs, and keeping vehicles on the road."

Work Order Management

The first feature introduced in the Maintenance Center is Work Order Management. The solution allows fleet managers to streamline maintenance tasks through the centralized hub in MyGeotabTM. By consolidating scheduling, tracking, and reporting in one place, fleets can replace manual record-keeping and disconnected systems with a more efficient digital workflow. Key benefits include:

Centralized Management: Track all maintenance activities in one location, eliminating the need for multiple apps.

Track all maintenance activities in one location, eliminating the need for multiple apps. Operational Efficiency: Convert maintenance requests into work orders, monitor active work orders, and analyze costs and downtime metrics.

Convert maintenance requests into work orders, monitor active work orders, and analyze costs and downtime metrics. Predictive Maintenance: Leverage Geotab's predictive analytics to identify vehicles at risk of failure and schedule preventative maintenance before costly issues arise.

Fault Code Enrichment

Geotab's Fault Code Enrichment, powered by Noregon, enhances fault data analysis by providing actionable insights into fault severity, recommended actions, and potential component impact. This feature offers fleets even more precise and timely insights. Key benefits include:

Fault Prioritization: Identify and address high-impact faults first to prevent costly failures.

Identify and address high-impact faults first to prevent costly failures. Detailed Fault Insights: Gain access to enriched data, including severity ratings, updated descriptions, and recommended next steps.

Gain access to enriched data, including severity ratings, updated descriptions, and recommended next steps. Fleet-Wide Visibility: Standardized fault insights across multiple vehicle manufacturers provide a unified view of maintenance needs.

Noregon's expertise in diagnostics powers the Fault Code Enrichment feature. By integrating Noregon's insights within MyGeotab, fleet managers gain a structured action plan based on fault severity and operational impact.

"Fleet managers must quickly distinguish minor issues from those that risk breakdowns or compliance violations," said Sandeep Kar, Chief Strategy Officer at Noregon. "Fault Code Enrichment provides the clarity they need—helping prioritize urgent repairs, optimize maintenance, and keep vehicles on the road."

Kar added, "Through our partnership, Geotab and Noregon empower fleets with smarter diagnostics. From Fault Code Enrichment to TripVision, the most comprehensive and insightful remote diagnostics solution for commercial vehicles, we deliver data-driven insights that maximize uptime and efficiency. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our solutions are available exclusively at Geotab-specific pricing in the Geotab Order Now Marketplace—helping fleets take control of their operations like never before."

Noregon's recommendations guide fleet operators by indicating whether a driver should address an issue immediately, monitor it at the next stop, resolve it during a scheduled maintenance check, or safely continue driving. This level of insight reduces unnecessary workshop visits while ensuring critical faults receive immediate attention.

Expanding the Geotab Ecosystem

The Geotab Maintenance Center complements Geotab's growing suite of Centers, including the recently launched Geotab Sustainability Center and the Geotab Safety Center. Together, these solutions provide fleet managers with the tools to optimize costs, improve safety, and meet sustainability goals on a unified platform.

