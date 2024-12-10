Geotab integrates Volvo Cars in its extensive OEM partner network

Volvo Cars fleet operators benefit from turnkey connected mobility and high-quality OEM data integration on a single unified platform

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced its partnership with Swedish OEM Volvo Cars, welcoming another partner to its steadily growing OEM telematics network. By combining rich OEM data and the analytical power of the Geotab platform, the partnership provides commercial fleets with best-in-class telematics and connected mobility – all ready to use without retrofitting. This enables fleet operators to derive valuable insights needed to make near real-time decisions to boost their fleet performance. The integration is suitable for all Volvo Cars delivered either with the Volvo On Call connectivity service or the Android-based infotainment system and extends back to the 2014 model year.

"For decades, Volvo Cars has been renowned for manufacturing durable, reliable and robust cars while being at the forefront of innovation. These are the same features and values that define Geotab's data and analytics solutions", said Christoph Ludewig, VP Leasing/Rental/Mobility & OEM, Geotab. "I am delighted to partner with Volvo Cars within Geotab's OEM telematics ecosystem and continue the joint journey towards seamless fleet connectivity."

"Volvo Cars has always prioritized driver experience, safety, and environmental responsibility in every vehicle we design," said Jonas Rönnkvist, Head of Data Business and Strategy at Volvo Cars at Volvo Car. "Partnering with Geotab allows us to extend these core values into the fleet space, empowering commercial operators to harness the full potential of our connected vehicles. With this integration, fleet managers can seamlessly access critical insights that help maximize the value and performance of their Volvo Cars, ensuring they meet the demands of modern, data-driven operations."

The benefits for Volvo Cars fleet operators include:

Optimize fuel and energy usage : Users can track the remaining range across different vehicle types (ICEs, PHEVs, BEVs) to improve route planning and reduce fuel costs. By continuously monitoring fuel level and state of charge, operators can identify opportunities for fuel efficiency improvements and encourage eco-friendly driving practices.

: Users can track the remaining range across different vehicle types (ICEs, PHEVs, BEVs) to improve route planning and reduce fuel costs. By continuously monitoring fuel level and state of charge, operators can identify opportunities for fuel efficiency improvements and encourage eco-friendly driving practices. Monitor EV charging : With insights into charging status and time remaining to charge, fleet operators can establish more efficient charging practices and reduce overall energy costs.

: With insights into charging status and time remaining to charge, fleet operators can establish more efficient charging practices and reduce overall energy costs. Maximize vehicle utilization : Tracking vehicle usage based on trip distance and odometer data reduces unnecessary mileage and optimizes fleet deployment. In addition, timely departure and arrival of vehicles can be tracked to reduce delays and enhance customer satisfaction.

: Tracking vehicle usage based on trip distance and odometer data reduces unnecessary mileage and optimizes fleet deployment. In addition, timely departure and arrival of vehicles can be tracked to reduce delays and enhance customer satisfaction. Minimize downtime: By proactively tracking vehicle health data and setting up automated maintenance reminders, the solution helps fleet managers to reduce downtime and create sophisticated maintenance plans for less disruption.

By proactively tracking vehicle health data and setting up automated maintenance reminders, the solution helps fleet managers to reduce downtime and create sophisticated maintenance plans for less disruption. Ensure Compliance: Fleet managers can easily distinguish between business and personal trips with automated driver logs, ensuring accurate records for compliance and tax purposes.

In addition to Volvo, the MyGeotab platform now integrates OEM data from all leading automotive manufacturers across Europe — as well as data from Geotab's retrofitted telematic devices. It supports fully electric (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and conventional internal combustion (ICE) vehicles, tailoring data points to each powertrain type. Users can select from different data access plans, with pre-configured rate options for Geotab customers, enabling a unified view of their entire fleet across brands, model years, and drive types. This cross-brand integration ensures synchronized, consistent data presentation for fleet managers, offering an overarching view from diverse sources.

The integration of MyGeotab with Volvo Cars is available from now on globally.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety and sustainability while optimising costs. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do — trusted by Fortune 500 organisations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk, and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".



"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

