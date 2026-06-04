Geotab Backs Early-Career Talent with 300 Interns as AI Hits Graduate Hiring

Technology leader invests in early-career talent as AI reshapes the path from campus to career across North America

OAKVILLE, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, has welcomed 300 interns so far this year across its 2026 program cohorts. The company continues its commitment to the next generation of talent, having placed over 1,000 interns in the past 5 years, at a time when the job market for internships and new graduates continues to be challenging

Across North America, recent graduates are facing higher unemployment rates, nearly 43 percent of new graduates are now underemployed, the highest rate since the pandemic. A November 2025 study from Stanford University's Digital Economy Lab found a 16 percent decline in early-career employment across the occupations most exposed to artificial intelligence, as companies increasingly deploy AI tools to reduce reliance on junior hires. With employers projecting only a 1.6 percent increase in Class of 2026 hiring, the entry-level job market is a tough road forward.

"AI is certainly reshaping the entry-level job market by automating some tasks, and the market to gain first work experience is difficult," said Neil Cawse, founder and CEO of Geotab. "We are committed to our campus hiring. You simply cannot build a company for the long term without investing in the next generation of talent and the human judgment, curiosity, and fresh insight that they bring."

Geotab's 2026 intern cohort has hires across all departments within the company, including data and engineering, and business support operations. From their first week on the job, interns are introduced to GIA, Geotab's internal AI assistant, used by all employees at the company, ensuring they develop practical AI fluency as a core professional skill. Rather than arriving at a company that uses AI to bypass entry-level work, Geotab interns arrive at a company where they are trained to direct and shape AI tools from day one. Approximately 20% of intern positions have been hired into permanent roles in past years.

"The concern about AI eliminating entry-level roles is legitimate," said Klaus Boeckers, Chief People Officer at Geotab. "However the answer isn't to deprioritize new talent, it's to invest in giving early-career people the skills to work alongside AI effectively. At Geotab, interns are doing the work that requires judgment, creativity, and the kind of fresh perspective that no model can replicate."

Geotab's 2026 internship cohorts are currently active across North American offices, with applications for future terms opening later this year. To learn more about student opportunities and career paths at Geotab, visit https://careers.geotab.com/campus/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government -- Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media contact: Nicole Riddle, Media Relations Manager, [email protected]