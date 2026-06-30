Transaction enhances Geotab's asset tracking portfolio with addition of enterprise-grade small asset tracking solutions

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Geotab USA, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced the acquisition of Link Labs, a Maryland-based company specializing in asset tracking technology. Link Labs has spent more than a decade building IoT location technology that enables organizations to locate and monitor high-value assets with precision at low cost and at scale. Trusted by organizations spanning large enterprise, hospitality, construction and beyond, Link Labs brings proven technology and deep domain expertise to Geotab's growing connected operations platform.

Geotab Acquires Link Labs Asset Tracking Company

The acquisition addresses a significant and growing challenge for fleet operators and many asset-intensive industries. Today, the construction industry alone faces upwards of $1 billion annually in lost, stolen or misplaced equipment. Link Labs' technology is purpose-built to close that gap by delivering precise tracking for both indoor and outdoor assets across facilities, job sites and supply chains.

"As fleets grow more complex, so does the need for complete operational visibility," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "Vehicles are only part of the picture. The equipment, tools and cargo that move alongside them represent real cost and disruption when they go untracked. Acquiring Link Labs is a natural next step in Geotab's evolution as a data company, one that gives our customers a more complete view of their operations and the intelligence to act on it. I am thrilled to welcome the Link Labs team to Geotab and excited for what we can accomplish together."

Geotab has long been committed to building technology that evolves alongside its customers' needs. The integration of Link Labs' product, operations and expertise into the Geotab ecosystem further enhances Geotab's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and comprehensive data insights to customers worldwide.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government -- Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Hanna Corrente, Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications, Geotab, [email protected]