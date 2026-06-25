Geotab Advocates for Passage of Combating Organized Retail Crime Act to Strengthen Supply Chain Security

Company has committed to providing resources and insights to help the transportation industry prevent cargo theft

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Geotab USA, Inc., a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced its support for H.R. 2853, the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA). Geotab believes that this proposed legislation represents a critical step forward in addressing the growing crisis of freight fraud and supply chain theft by providing the necessary federal resources and coordination to dismantle the criminal networks increasingly targeting the transportation industry.

"We are seeing multiple reports that the industry is facing a significant rise in organized crime, posing a direct threat to the safety of drivers who help keep the supply chain moving and the resilience of our national economy," said Emily Williams, AVP Transportation Business Development. "Geotab stands with many of our customers in urging the passage of CORCA. We believe that a coordinated federal response is essential to combat sophisticated criminal activities effectively."

As cargo theft evolves from physical theft to more complex, digitally-enabled fraud, Geotab has committed to providing resources and insights to help the industry prevent theft. Earlier this year, Geotab joined the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub , an initiative led by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.® (NMFTA)® to help educate, share best practices, and collaborate on proactive solutions. By supporting CORCA, Geotab aims to further amplify the need for systemic change and to encourage policymakers and industry stakeholders to prioritize supply chain security as a matter of national importance.

Recognizing that modern threats require modern defenses, Geotab provides fleets with tools designed to mitigate risk, including asset tracking, geofencing, AI-powered dash cameras and driver verification solutions. These technologies help fleets detect suspicious activity, prevent unauthorized access to cargo and improve response times in the event of theft, serving as a critical layer in a comprehensive security strategy.

"Technology is a critical part of securing the supply chain, but simply deploying disparate tech solutions isn't enough," added Williams. "Organized criminals are constantly adapting their tactics and exploiting operational blind spots. That's why businesses need an end-to-end solution that delivers visibility across the entire supply chain. The right technology stack helps identify vulnerabilities, connect critical data points and provide actionable intelligence before incidents occur. Combined with strong public policy, such as the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, it can help build a more secure and resilient supply chain that protects businesses, drivers and the flow of goods that keeps our economy moving."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government -- Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

Geotab is a registered trademark of Geotab Inc.

National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc., NMFTA and Freight Fraud Prevention Hub are trademarks or registered trademarks of NATIONAL MOTOR FREIGHT TRAFFIC ASSOCIATION, INC.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Media Relations Manager, [email protected]