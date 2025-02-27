Geotab Announces Sustainability Center and EV Charge Monitoring for Improved Fleet Efficiency and Energy Cost Control

Insights hub provides fuel, idling and emissions trends to reduce waste and cut costs, improve performance.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), announced today it is expanding its robust connected vehicle platform with the Geotab Sustainability Center and EV Charge Monitoring . Geotab's Sustainability Center empowers fleet managers to monitor, report and take action on key metrics like fuel and emissions, idling trends and electrification potential — all within a single, centralized platform to improve efficiency and cost while reducing environmental impact.

As business costs continue to rise, organizations are increasingly using data insights to improve efficiency and build resilience. Geotab designed the Sustainability Center to fill the data gap, providing management and sustainability teams a go-to hub for cost control, compliance and operations.

"Even small changes like monitoring idling can have a big impact on operations. The Geotab Sustainability Center empowers fleets with precise data insights to take actions that translate into lower costs while supporting their environmental goals," said Megan Allen, Senior Group Product Manager at Geotab.

Geotab Sustainability Center — Optimizing Fuel, Energy Savings and Performance

The Geotab Sustainability Center includes a streamlined dashboard to help companies maximize fuel savings, reduce carbon emissions and simplify compliance. This new hub complements the existing centers in MyGeotab™, the Geotab Safety Center and Geotab Maintenance Center .

Key features:

Idling trends: Understand idling time, fuel wasted and identify idling hotspots

Fuel metrics: Assess total fuel and EV energy use, as well as fuel and EV energy economy

Emissions trends: Track the effectiveness of emissions reduction strategies, such as anti-idling campaigns and electrification

Electrification insights: Get a snapshot of how many vehicles in the fleet are best fit for replacement with EVs

Geotab also recently introduced a Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report with a TÜV Rheinland certified calculation method for tracking Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fleet vehicles, providing near real-time emissions data for accurate and transparent climate disclosures related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and other frameworks.

EV Charge Monitoring — EVs ready when needed

To help fleets avoid costly disruptions to fleet operations, Geotab introduced EV Charge Monitoring, for live monitoring of fleet charge status to ensure EVs are charged and ready to go when needed. With Geotab EV Charge Monitoring, fleets can identify and resolve charging issues early, maximize uptime, and realize the fuel cost saving and operational benefits of electrification.

With EV Charge Monitoring, fleets can:

Identify and resolve charging problems before they disrupt operations

Manage a queue of vehicles waiting to charge, even when there is a limited number of available stations

Make informed dispatch decisions by knowing when EVs will be ready

Realize the fuel cost savings related to getting EVs on the road

The Geotab Sustainability Center and EV Charge Monitoring are integrated in MyGeotab, trusted by organizations in both the public and private sector for end-to-end telematics data security.

Learn more about the Geotab Sustainability Center: https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-center

Learn more about EV Charge Monitoring: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/electric-vehicles/

