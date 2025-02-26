Geotab and Vitality Establish Data-Driven Behavioral Science Joint Venture to Optimize Commercial Fleet Performance

Innovative All-In-One Solution Rewards Safe Driving

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, and global behavior change experts, Vitality, have formed a joint venture to tackle their shared mission to improve driver safety and well-being, reduce risk and support better road safety, bringing together telematics data with behavioral science, in a first-of-its-kind solution.

Through the joint venture, Geotab and Vitality will redefine commercial fleet management leveraging a behavior change solution that rewards safer driving.

Vitality, whose own Vitality Drive insurance program, has seen their members have 55% fewer claims and significantly lower road fatalities compared to national averages, will come together with Geotab's expansive telematics network of over 4.7M vehicles and AI-powered predictive collision analytics, to inspire positive driving habits.

The initial joint offering will provide fleets with access to an all-in-one behaviour change platform which uses Vitality's science-backed toolkit to incentivize and reward driver excellence. The program aims to have lasting improvements in driver performance, reduce accident-related expenses and drive down fleet risks, creating safer, more efficient operations. Recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) underscores this challenge, revealing that motor vehicle crashes cost American society alone $340 billion . Human behavior emerges as the leading factor in collision risk and its associated costs, with distracted driving, reduced vehicle safety, and loss of vehicle control accounting for 60% of collisions .

The joint offering will empower organizations, providing data-driven insights using a positive driver coaching experience and nudge-based behavior change and rewards mechanism, to reduce risk and lower expenses. In addition, the new technology will consider how it can improve driver well-being, which alongside the rewards, is expected to support driver retention and attraction.

"This joint venture unites two purpose-driven leaders in their field to uniquely address the human side of fleet management," said Sabina Martin, Vice-President, Product Management, Geotab. "In today's landscape, drivers face mounting pressures, from traffic congestion and encountering poor driving habits to demanding schedules. Ensuring their safety and enhancing their work day experience necessitates a blend of empathy and innovation. It's a game-changer for drivers who can gain access to personalized insights and rewards, and for fleets who can now cultivate a culture of recognition to retain and reward their most valuable drivers."

"This joint venture with Geotab embodies shared value: safer roads for clients, lower costs for businesses and fleets, happier, more rewarded drivers and a more socially-responsible society," said Francois Theron, Deputy CEO of Vitality Drive International. "Together, we are able to offer a unique and innovative solution that uses technology to tackle one of the most urgent challenges - improving driver behaviour to make our roads safer."

Introducing Geotab Vitality

The first product offering from Geotab Vitality , integrates Geotab's world-class AI-powered predictive collision risk analytics and benchmarking capabilities, with Vitality's behavioral science and global driver status.The new platform enables drivers to earn progress points as they drive well, incorporating personalized weekly driving goals, incentivized with rewards. The driver will also be provided with a status that will reflect risk level, relative to drivers in similar industries, vehicle types and geographic areas, with statuses set using Geotab's predictive collision risk model which looks at the leading causes of collisions.

Geotab Vitality challenges the industry's traditional model of penalizing poor driving habits. Instead, this dynamic solution takes a positive approach, incentivizing drivers to enhance their habits through rewards – regardless of how they currently drive, or their skill level.

Initial trial fleet customers have already experienced the benefits of the program, participating in an early adoption program that helped evaluate the impact of behavior change programs on driver safety scores. Incentives earned through the program are redeemed for products from popular brands included in a "Rewards Mall." Geotab plans to integrate Geotab Vitality into Geotab Drive and the Geotab Safety Center later this year, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end safety solution for fleets.

"This is just the first step," said Martin. "The combined strength of Geotab and Vitality positions us to lead the industry in improving driver behavior through positive, and data-driven coaching strategies. We're excited about future opportunities to expand our collaboration into sustainability, efficiency and maintenance innovations."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

About Vitality Global

Vitality Global is the world's largest behavioral change platform, offering personalized health, wellness and safer driving solutions designed to inspire and reward healthy behavior change for insurance clients, partners and employees. Our goal is to build a stronger, healthier world using smart tech, actuarial science and behavioral insights. Through personalized health and wellness solutions for both individuals and organizations, we help to inspire healthy change. We are guided by a core purpose to make people healthier, and we achieve this through the Vitality program – a global platform that educates, encourages and enables healthier decision making.

The effect is positive for all stakeholders: members benefit from better health, financial rewards and additional incentives; employers benefit from healthier, more productive, and more engaged employees; Insurers enjoy positive selection, as well as lower claims and lapses; Drive partners benefit from less frequent and less severe claims; and society benefits as a whole. We call this Vitality Shared-value Insurance. Vitality Global is responsible for the expansion of the Shared-value Insurance Model beyond South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through partnerships with forward-thinking insurers, employers and driving partners, Vitality Global is proud to impact 34 million people across 39 Markets. Learn more at www.vitalityglobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Instagram , Facebook and X .

