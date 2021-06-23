GeoSolv Design/Build Celebrates 15 Years Serving Ontario

Back in 2006, the firm was incorporated, headed by GeoSolv's President Mark Tigchelaar. He set out with a vision to deliver engineering excellence for contractors, developers, engineers, and owners concerning the challenging soil conditions they faced on their sites. Over the course of the last 15 years, GeoSolv's vision has become a reality. GeoSolv has grown to be a well-recognized and respected leader in ground improvement in Ontario's geotechnical engineering arena.

Compared to the prevailing wisdom back in 2006, most leading construction-related companies now understand that ground improvement is an efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to deep foundations and a dig-replace approaches.

Increasing acceptance in the market was hard-won; however, GeoSolv's relentless commitment to cultivating solid client loyalty, educating the industry, and providing the very best in client care paid off over the 15 years. Ground improvement is now widely accepted throughout Ontario, and utilizing GeoSolv's innovative technologies is often the preferred approach.

Company President Mark Tigchelaar commented: "We have reached this milestone through the unwavering effort and commitment of our staff and our culture of excellence in client service that exists throughout the company. We, along with our partners, including Geopier Foundation Company, have devoted ourselves to 15 years' of true innovation and geotechnical efficiencies to provide our clients with the best solutions to their projects. The future looks bright for GeoSolv and ground improvement in Ontario, and I'm humbled to be at the helm of such an incredible company making such a positive impact on projects across Ontario."

GeoSolv serves Ontario's most successful general contractors, engineering consulting companies, and developers with their most challenging foundation projects with numerous successful projects in private development. In the public sector, they have partnered on many key P3 and design/build infrastructure and building projects, including the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), GO Transit, Metrolinx, and Infrastructure Ontario (IO).

SOURCE GeoSolv Design/Build Inc.

For further information: Contact info: Name: Mark Tigchelaar, Organization: GeoSolv Design/Build Inc., www.geosolv.ca, Address: 120 Vinyl Court, 2nd Floor, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4A3, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-266-2599

