Geoscience BC Welcomes Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Geoscience BC welcomes the launch of the Government of Canada's Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy in Vancouver.

Geoscience BC President and CEO Gavin C. Dirom said: "Geoscience BC is excited to see a focus on public geoscience in The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy.

"Geoscience BC is excited to see a focus on public geoscience in The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy" - Gavin C. Dirom, Geoscience BC President and CEO

"Canada needs public geoscience and mineral exploration to find the critical minerals mines of the future. According to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), every $1 invested in public geoscience attracts $7 in mineral exploration investment in Canada. Currently Geoscience BC is involved in projects that focus on critical metals such as copper, lithium and rare earth metals."

Indigenous reconciliation specialist, Geoscience BC Vice Chair and PDAC Director Lana Eagle added: "Working collaboratively as part of a coordinated approach to public geoscience is a hallmark of Geoscience BC's success. Public geoscience can be used by industry, communities, Indigenous groups, academia and others to identify and progress critical minerals opportunities in Canada."

About Geoscience BC

Geoscience BC generates independent, public geoscience research and data about British Columbia's minerals, energy and water resources. This advances knowledge, informs responsible development, encourages investment and stimulates innovation.

Our collaboration with the resource sectors, academia, communities, Indigenous groups and government develops and shares unbiased and credible earth science research and data.

Geoscience BC is a not for profit society incorporated under the BC Societies Act.

Visit www.geosciencebc.com

Membership Program

Geoscience BC's Corporate, Individual, Student and Associate membership program makes it easier for a wider range of partners to provide more input on, and benefit from, Geoscience BC research priorities and project ideas as the transition to a lower carbon economy increases demand for British Columbia's natural resources.

