Geosapiens' Innovative E-NUNDATION Risk Management Tool Expands its Market in Ontario For The First Time, with Champlain Township

QUEBEC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Township of Champlain is the first municipality in Ontario to rely on E-NUNDATION to manage the risk of flooding in spring 2021. This predictive and real-time flood assessment platform is the flagship product of Geosapiens, a company founded by a research team of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). "We are very proud of this partnership which will benefit from our expertise when it comes to the operational management of floods," said Hachem Agili, CEO of Geosapiens.

E-NUNDATION is the first tool that offers a fully integrated solution to help municipalities to manage flood risk. It is a web-based platform for dynamic and predictive flood risk mapping that assesses the impacts of floods on people, buildings, and critical infrastructures. It is a tool that helps emergency managers' decision making by allowing them to mitigate risk and optimize their response. It also supports their communication efforts to promote citizen awareness.

With a population of 8700 residents, the Township of Champlain, like most municipalities along the Ottawa River, has had to deal with floods in 2017 and 2019. To help manage the risk of flooding this spring, the Township of Champlain is working with Geosapiens and their E-NUNDATION solution. "There is a real risk of flooding in Champlain. That is why choosing E-NUNDATION was an easy choice: it will enable us to make the best decisions for managing floods and help us keep our citizens safe. When it comes to the economic, environmental, and social costs associated with flooding, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said Daniel Holmes, Community Emergency Management Coordinator.

This project is in keeping with Geosapiens' desire to deploy E-NUNDATION across Canada.

