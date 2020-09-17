Geosapiens Becomes Startup Business Partner with Esri Providing Web-GIS Solutions for Flood Risk Management

A major part of the E-NUNDATION processing workflow is carried out using Esri's products leveraging the mapping and analytics capabilities of the ArcGIS platform. "The partnership with Esri will give our team the privilege to access the newly released solutions and products to increase the efficiency and the precision of our solutions, to provide our customers adapted solutions to their needs and increase the speed of the development and commercialization of our solution", said Hachem Agili.

About Geosapiens

Geosapiens is a company specialized in flood risk assessment and management based in Quebec City, Canada. Geosapiens offers products and services to help private and public organizations develop a better knowledge of flood risk. E-NUNDATION, its flagship product, helps to be more prepared to face floods and to adopt better practices towards more effective risk management. For more information, visit us at geosapiens.ca

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. More information can be found at esri.ca .

