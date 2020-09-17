Geosapiens Becomes Startup Business Partner with Esri Providing Web-GIS Solutions for Flood Risk Management
Sep 17, 2020, 08:00 ET
QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Geosapiens is thrilled to announce a partnership with Esri, the global leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), as a Startup Business Partner in the Startup Program, and worldwide Partner Network Program. During this up-to three-year program, Geosapiens will take advantage of resources such as ArcGIS software, support, and training from Esri to build mapping and location intelligence into its solutions.
E-NUNDATION, the flagship Geosapiens product, is the first web platform for dynamic and predictive flood-risk mapping. E-NUNDATION simulates past, real-time or future flooding events and assesses their impacts on people, buildings and critical infrastructures. It allows for anticipating risks, to better manage them and to reduce their impacts by carrying out the right actions, at the right time. "We seek to provide the population as well as public and private organizations with reliable and intuitive decision support tools, enabling them to better understand, prevent and manage natural risks," said Hachem Agili, CEO and co-founder of Geosapiens.
A major part of the E-NUNDATION processing workflow is carried out using Esri's products leveraging the mapping and analytics capabilities of the ArcGIS platform. "The partnership with Esri will give our team the privilege to access the newly released solutions and products to increase the efficiency and the precision of our solutions, to provide our customers adapted solutions to their needs and increase the speed of the development and commercialization of our solution", said Hachem Agili.
About Geosapiens
Geosapiens is a company specialized in flood risk assessment and management based in Quebec City, Canada. Geosapiens offers products and services to help private and public organizations develop a better knowledge of flood risk. E-NUNDATION, its flagship product, helps to be more prepared to face floods and to adopt better practices towards more effective risk management. For more information, visit us at geosapiens.ca
About Esri Canada
Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. More information can be found at esri.ca.
SOURCE Geosapiens
For further information: Hachem Agili, 1-888-862-7520, [email protected]