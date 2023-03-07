Georg Beyschlag Appointed President of TeamViewer Americas

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced Georg Beyschlag as President of TeamViewer Americas. Georg, who until now held the position of Chief of Staff & Strategy, will assume his new role with immediate effect. He succeeds Patty Nagle who ensured a smooth transition before pursuing new opportunities outside the company.

Georg Beyschlag has been an integral part of TeamViewer's success story since he joined the company in 2018. He was a driving force behind TeamViewer's landmark IPO in 2019 and has been responsible for some of the company's most important projects since then, including key acquisitions and overall strategy development. Georg combines a finance and business development background and a track record of project execution with an outstanding network within and outside the company. His experience in working closely with the management board, the global sales and customer support organization as well as HR teams will help him leverage best practices and increase sales effectiveness and efficiency in the Americas region.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said: "Georg Beyschlag is the ideal candidate to take over the position of President of TeamViewer Americas. He has the right mentality and brings in fresh perspectives to boost growth and to drive the region's success for the coming years. He has proven to be an excellent leader in various roles at TeamViewer, where he successfully brought people and departments to the next level. Georg's comprehensive product know-how and his strong ties to the global headquarter and the EMEA market will be beneficial in his new role. At the same time, I want to thank Patty Nagle for the enormous impact she had on the Americas organization and the entire company and for the good collaboration over the past years. She has been instrumental in building our enterprise sales and strategic alliances muscle and thus in supporting our transition into the enterprise software space. I wish her all the best for her next endeavor."

Georg Beyschlag, President TeamViewer Americas, said: "It's a great honor to be given the opportunity to bring in my experience in a market that is crucial for TeamViewer's ongoing success. I am fully committed to accelerate growth in the Americas region together with a stellar team, which I am very much looking forward to working with. My most important priority is to further develop and strengthen our sales organization across the region to leverage their full potential."

