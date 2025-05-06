Geoquest Canada Ltd. Officially Launches, Signaling New Era for Reinforced Earth Company Ltd.

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo), a pioneer in civil engineering for more than 50 years, is proud to announce its official transition to a new name: Geoquest Canada Ltd on the 23rd of April 2025. This change reflects a broader scope of geotechnical and soil-structure solutions, while honoring the company's long-standing reputation built on Reinforced Earth® Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) walls.

Since its founding in 1970, RECo has contributed to landmark infrastructure projects across Canada from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland delivering solutions such as retaining walls, precast arches, precast modular retaining walls, and specialized precast products. The adoption of the Geoquest name reaffirms the firm's dedication to expanding its services into areas such as geosynthetics, protective infrastructure, engineering support services, and more.

"This name change to Geoquest marks the next chapter of our journey," said Daniel Calatrava, P.Eng., President & CEO at Geoquest Canada. "While Reinforced Earth® remains our core product offering, becoming Geoquest better represents our commitment to providing broader range of new solutions, including erosion control, geosynthetics, protective infrastructure, engineering support services, and more."

What Clients Can Expect

Same Ownership and Management: The trusted team behind Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. will continue to serve clients under the Geoquest brand.

Broader Solutions Portfolio: New areas of focus include steep slopes, basal reinforcement, rock/avalanche protection, erosion control, and engineering support services.

Unwavering Commitment: Clients will receive the same high-quality service, with added capabilities that address a more comprehensive range of geotechnical needs.

Geoquest Canada stands as a subsidiary of the Geoquest Group and Soletanche Freyssinet Group. By building on the Reinforced Earth® legacy and blending it with new offerings, Geoquest seeks to empower clients with a full suite of engineering solutions tailored to meet diverse project requirements across the nation.

For more information about Geoquest's services, capabilities, and brand identity, please visit www.geoquest.ca.

About Geoquest Canada Ltd.

Geoquest Canada, formerly Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo), is a recognized leader in civil engineering solutions. Established in 1970 as the first commercially registered Reinforced Earth company in the world outside of France, the firm has delivered thousands of projects across Canada specializing in retaining walls, bridge abutments, arch bridges, and more. Today, under the Geoquest name, the company remains committed to providing expanded services in geosynthetics, protective infrastructure, and engineering support services.

SOURCE Geoquest Canada Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Bill Demers, Director - Business Development, Geoquest Canada Ltd. (formerly Reinforced Earth Company Ltd.), Phone: +1 (905) 564-0896, Email: [email protected]