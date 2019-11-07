Geodrill Reports Fatalities in Attack in Burkina Faso

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), regrets to report two of its employees have been fatally wounded in a terrorist attack between Fada and Boungou in Est Region, Burkina Faso.

The incident occurred when a military convoy traveling in a company vehicle was attacked, approximately 40 kilometers from Boungou. The name of the deceased have been withheld until the family members can be notified.

The Company expresses its sincere sympathy to families of all victims in the attack in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

