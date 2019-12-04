Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Special Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) today announced that it has declared a special dividend of $2.32 per common share, for an aggregate amount of approximately $200 million. This special dividend is to be paid on December 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2019.

"As part of our continuing effort to achieve capital efficiency while maintaining a strong capital position, we are pleased to announce this special dividend, in addition to the $228 million of special dividends and share repurchases previously completed this year" said Stuart Levings, President and CEO.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. designates any and all dividends paid or deemed for Canadian federal, provincial or territorial income tax purposes to be paid as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise in respect of dividends paid subsequent to this notification, and hereby notifies all recipients of such dividends of this designation.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at September 30th, 2019, the Company had $7.1 billion total assets and $4.0 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

