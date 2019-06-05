Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Genworth MI Canada

Jun 05, 2019, 17:12 ET

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) announced at its annual general meeting held on June 5, 2019 the resolutions proposed in the Company's proxy circular were carried. The detailed results are as follows. 

1. Election of each of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Brian Hurley

68,655,173

88.91%

8,564,076

11.09%

Sidney Horn

75,682,451

98.01%

1,536,798

1.99%

Andrea Bolger

76,636,676

99.25%

582,573

0.75%

Sharon Giffen

76,958,681

99.66%

260,568

0.34%

Rohit Gupta

69,226,530

89.65%

7,992,719

10.35%

Stuart Levings

71,311,869

92.35%

5,907,380

7.65%

Neil Parkinson

76,967,646

99.67%

251,603

0.33%

Rajinder Singh

68,011,267

88.08%

9,207,982

11.92%

Jerome Upton

69,226,681

89.65%

7,992,568

10.35%

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

77,247,488

99.97%

20,066

0.03%

About Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at March 31, 2019, the Company had $6.9 billion total assets and $4.1 billion total shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

Contact Information:

Investors – Jonathan Pinto, 905-287-5482, jonathan.pinto@genworth.com
Media – Susan Carter, 905-287-5520, susan.carter@genworth.com

SOURCE Genworth MI Canada

