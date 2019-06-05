Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) announced at its annual general meeting held on June 5, 2019 the resolutions proposed in the Company's proxy circular were carried. The detailed results are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following nine nominees as directors of the Company:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

# %

# % Brian Hurley 68,655,173 88.91%

8,564,076 11.09% Sidney Horn 75,682,451 98.01%

1,536,798 1.99% Andrea Bolger 76,636,676 99.25%

582,573 0.75% Sharon Giffen 76,958,681 99.66%

260,568 0.34% Rohit Gupta 69,226,530 89.65%

7,992,719 10.35% Stuart Levings 71,311,869 92.35%

5,907,380 7.65% Neil Parkinson 76,967,646 99.67%

251,603 0.33% Rajinder Singh 68,011,267 88.08%

9,207,982 11.92% Jerome Upton 69,226,681 89.65%

7,992,568 10.35%

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

# %

# %

77,247,488 99.97%

20,066 0.03%

About Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at March 31, 2019, the Company had $6.9 billion total assets and $4.1 billion total shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

Contact Information:

Investors – Jonathan Pinto, 905-287-5482, jonathan.pinto@genworth.com

Media – Susan Carter, 905-287-5520, susan.carter@genworth.com

