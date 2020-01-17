Genwave Technologies Acquires GWI Telecom

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Genwave Technologies announce today the acquisition of GWI Telecom, the professional installation, testing and wireless services division of Mississauga, Ontario based Gap Wireless. Since its inception in 2009, GWI Telecom has become a leading provider of installation and test services for mobile network deployments of Tower, Rooftop, Small Cell, DAS and other leading-edge wireless technologies.

"This transaction is a perfect fit for both parties," says Rob Graham, president of Genwave Technologies. "With the addition of the GWI Telecom team, we are adding a great group of professional technicians and project managers, bolstering our existing DAS, Macro and RF Engineering solutions. The combined team will provide the scale needed to deliver the dramatically increasing requirements of our customers as they deploy 5G, Public Safety, Private Radio Systems & IoT solutions across Canada."

Gap Wireless will continue to focus on their core market of wireless network infrastructure hardware and test & measurement instrument distribution. "It should be a seamless transition for GWI Telecom's customers and partners," remarked Marc Bouvrette, president at Gap Wireless. "We have been working with Genwave Technologies for many years and look forward to further collaboration with them on their continuing hardware needs for DAS and macro site deployments."

About Gap Wireless - Gap Wireless is a leading distributor of products and services for the mobile broadband and wireless markets, serving carriers and contractors throughout North America. The company works with industry-recognized vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure and Test & Measurement products, plus offers a suite of hardware and value-added services. Gap Wireless headquarters is in Mississauga, Ontario. Other Canadian locations include Calgary and Montreal.

About Genwave Technologies - Genwave launched with a unique offering of Design-Build for wireless systems with in-house Professional RF Engineering. Genwave's solutions span Cellular & Public Safety Distributed Antenna Systems, Cellular Sites & Tower Rigging, Enterprise Cloud Hosted Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (IoT), Private LTE/Radio Systems, Managed Services & Support Programs. Genwave is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Everybody deserves great wireless.

