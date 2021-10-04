Genus Capital Management Wins Big with Two Clean 50 Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Genus Capital, an independent investment management firm in Vancouver, announced they have received two prestigious awards from the Clean 50 organization.

Mike Thiessen, Genus' Chief Sustainability Officer, has been awarded as a Clean50 Emerging Leader for his consistent display of leadership and innovation within the impact investing industry. The Clean50 Emerging Leader awards are selected from 16 diverse categories that transcend industries, academia, different levels of government, thought leaders and advocates, and are based on accomplishments delivered over the prior two years.

Genus has also been recognized in the Clean50 Top Project category for their Net Impact Score®. Clean50 Top Projects annually recognize those projects completed in the prior two years based on their innovation, their ability to inform, and inspire other Canadians.

Since joining Genus in 2016, Thiessen has been instrumental in communicating the message that it is possible to build a financial legacy that does not contribute to climate change. Genus' sustainable focus has emboldened their industry position, most recently seeing Fossil Free assets under management grew 34% and Impact Investing grew 72% in 2020.

"It is an honor to be named a Clean50 Emerging Leader. We have an incredible team of sustainable investment professionals at Genus and this is great validation of the innovation we have been making in the industry."

- Mike Thiessen, Chief Sustainability Officer,

Genus Capital Management

In 2019, Thiessen led the Genus team to introduce the Net Impact Score®, an impact measurement tool for people wanting to invest in solutions for some of the world's biggest problems. Its easy-to-use approach has empowered investors to learn about their portfolio's positive, negative, and net impact. Over 1000 investors having had their net impact measured and are using it as a tool to increase their impact globally.

The mission of Clean50 is a simple, but noble one, "Accelerating collaboration towards a job-rich, cleaner, healthier, innovation based low-carbon economy supporting all Canadians". If receiving these two awards is to stand as evidence; Thiessen's' consistent endeavour for positive impact in the investing world is actively setting a high standard for impact investing in Canada.

"Investing and making an environmental impact are two passions of mine so it is such a privilege for Genus as a firm and for me as an individual to be recognized for leadership in these areas by Clean50, along with so many others that I have deep respect for."

- Mike Thiessen, Chief Sustainability Officer,

Genus Capital Management

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management is a Certified B Corporation asset manager that has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action. Adapting quickly to the changing needs of clients and taking courageous action in new markets has been the key to how we have gained and maintained leadership in this market.

SOURCE Genus Capital Management

For further information: contact Graham Farmer, (Marketing Coordinator at Genus Capital Management), at [email protected]

Related Links

http://genuscap.com/contact/

