GENUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMED A FINALIST IN THE TENTH ANNUAL FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management, one of the leading wealth management industry participants servicing the North-American family office and family wealth industry, has been selected as a finalist in the 'Best Diversity in Wealth Management (Company), Best Impact Investing (Product) & Mike Thiessen in Best Leading Individual (Service Product Provider)' category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Commenting on being selected as a finalist, Stephen Au, Chief Executive Officer, Genus Capital Management said: "We are delighted to have been selected by the judges as a finalist for these prestigious awards. It is a great honor to be recognized in the shortlist of finalists and this is testament to the hard work that the team puts in every day to ensure our clients are getting best-in-class products and services."

This finalist selection comes a year after Genus Capital Management won the category of Best Impact Investing Product at the Family Wealth Report Awards in 2022. Building on the momentum from last year, they have been recognized as a finalist for not one, but three award categories this year.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was first to extend his congratulations to all finalists, "This year we had a record number of registrations and submissions for this program: more than 500 submissions in nearly 70 categories. The firms and individuals in the 10th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones that have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding. These awards are judged by an expert panel of more than 40 judges and finalists are selected on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative performance metrics. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry. The judging process is rigorous and independent and all conflicts of interest are avoided, ensuring that these awards truly reflect excellence in family wealth management."

Winners will be announced on 4 May 2023 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Genus Capital Management is a Certified B Corp asset manager that has been involved in sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action. Genus Capital is a strong proponent of Canada's Divest-Invest movement with a complete suite of fossil fuel free funds that are tailored to meet the needs of investors who wish to invest in a sustainable, clean energy future.

