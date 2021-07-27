Genus Capital Management Evolves for Tomorrow, Announcing Appointments of 5 New Executives

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Genus Capital, an independent Canadian investment management firm, announced the appointment of 5 senior staff members to executive roles, signalling a major step in the evolution of Genus and their commitment to building towards the future.

Stephen Au, who has been with Genus Capital since 2001 and was the current COO & CCO of Genus has been announced as the firm's new CEO. Steve is among Genus' longest serving employees, having joined the company shortly after graduating from the University of British Columbia. Years of his strong performance and dedication to Genus' clients, paired with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the company have made him the perfect fit for the role.

Wayne Wachell, who co-founded the company in 1989 and was CEO and CIO of Genus will be transitioning into serving as an Executive Chairperson of the Genus board. Wayne will continue to serve as CIO.

Mike Thiessen, who had been serving as Genus' Director of Sustainable Investment will become Genus' first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), bringing years of sustainable and impact investing knowledge and a solid track record of innovation to the team's direction. This change underscores a long-term commitment from Genus to provide cutting-edge sustainable and climate-action oriented solutions to Canadian investors.

Shannon Ward, who was Director of Marketing and Sales at Genus will be moving into the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Shannon brings 20 years of sales and marketing strategy, training and coaching clientele, existing client investments, and directing Genus' marketing and partnership strategies.

Finally, Fred Yeo, Director of Accounting and Fund Operations will be assuming the role of Chief Compliance Officer for the company, subject to regulatory approval. Fred will be working to ensure the needs of the regulatory commissions continue to be met.

"This transition will strengthen the impact Genus can make with their clients moving forward, allowing the firm to further act on its client-centered, sustainability focused foundation"

Stephen Au ,

Chief Executive Officer, Partner,

Genus Capital Management

These exciting changes are part of Genus Capital Management's ongoing commitment to innovation and evolution within the firm, further establishing their position as one of the leading sustainable investment firms in Canada.

About Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management is a Certified B Corp asset manager that has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action. Adapting quickly to the changing needs of clients and taking courageous action in new markets has been the key to how we have gained and maintained leadership in this market.

SOURCE Genus Capital Management

For further information: contact Graham Farmer, (Marketing Coordinator at Genus Capital Management), at [email protected]

Related Links

http://genuscap.com/contact/

