Genuine Health Launches Supplement Trio Harnessing the Brain-Health Benefits of Saffron

New saffron-based supplement line targets three of the largest consumer concerns when it comes to brain health: stress, mood, and memory

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Genuine Health, a leading provider of all-natural and science-based supplements, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking product line formulated with saffron, a research-proven ingredient linked to numerous brain-health benefits, including reduced stress, enhanced mood and improved memory.

Genuine Health is proud to unveil its groundbreaking product line formulated with saffron. Tweet this Genuine Health's NEW Saffron Collection (CNW Group/Genuine Health)

This innovative trio harnesses the power of saffron and fortifies it with natural ingredients and unique ingredient combinations. Adaptogens, like ginkgo biloba, ashwagandha and powerful antioxidants like turmeric and sage reinforce the naturopathic benefits of saffron for a holistic and convenient way to take on life. With consistent use, the Saffron collection is designed to support natural brain functions for daily, long-term benefits.

All products in the Saffron collection come in a 30-day supply with 60 easy-to-swallow capsules. They are 100% vegan-friendly, gluten-free and dairy-free.

STRESS: In today's busy world, stress can feel inescapable. Many people struggle to manage and reduce common symptoms of stress like fatigue, weariness and irritability. Stress features a blend of saffron, ashwagandha and passionflower, to help regulate and improve the body's natural stress response, promote feelings of calm, support restorative sleep and build long-term resilience to both mental and physical stress. MSRP: $44.99





In today's busy world, stress can feel inescapable. Many people struggle to manage and reduce common symptoms of stress like fatigue, weariness and irritability. features a blend of saffron, ashwagandha and passionflower, to help regulate and improve the body's natural stress response, promote feelings of calm, support restorative sleep and build long-term resilience to both mental and physical stress. MSRP: MOOD: Many people face challenges with their mental outlook and experience occasional mood changes that impact their quality of life. Mood offers a convenient and effective way of balancing mood changes naturally. With support from saffron and turmeric, Mood helps to reduce feelings of irritability and nervousness in support of a healthy mood balance and a more uplifted mental outlook. MSRP: $44.99





Many people face challenges with their mental outlook and experience occasional mood changes that impact their quality of life. offers a convenient and effective way of balancing mood changes naturally. With support from saffron and turmeric, Mood helps to reduce feelings of irritability and nervousness in support of a healthy mood balance and a more uplifted mental outlook. MSRP: MEMORY: Various factors can contribute to forgetfulness and brain fog, including aging, high levels of stress and fatigue. Drawing on a powerful combination of saffron, sage and ginkgo biloba, Memory enhances the brain's ability to retain information for stronger short and long-term memory function. MSRP: $44.99

"Our mission at Genuine Health is to deliver naturally-effective supplements that make a tangible difference in people's lives. That's why we're so proud to launch the Saffron collection and offer support for three of the largest consumer concerns when it comes to brain health: stress, mood, and memory," says Michelle Lostracco, Sr. Director of Growth Marketing. "The emerging clinical research on brain health and saffron is exciting and caught our attention for its efficacious results. The more we looked into it, the more convinced we became about building a supplement line around this powerhouse ingredient."

All products in the saffron line are available for purchase at genuinehealth.com . For more information about this or any supplement in the Genuine Health family, please visit genuinehealth.com or get social with the brand @genuinehealth .

ABOUT GENUINE HEALTH

Founded in 1995, Genuine Health is a leading provider of all-natural and science-based supplements that deliver tangible benefits and promote overall well-being. Every Genuine Health product is formulated with efficacy in mind to support energy, nourishment, mood, cognition, movement, skin and gut health. Through its family of products, Genuine Health harnesses the power of nutrition to help people live longer, better and more vibrant lives.

SOURCE Genuine Health

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]