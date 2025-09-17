Genome BC's Industry Innovation Fund Supports Local Agritech with $3.25M Investment in Maia Farms and Verdi

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A pair of British Columbian agritech startups have received funding from Genome British Columbia's (Genome BC) Industry Innovation (I2) Fund.

Maia Farms, a mushroom and mycelium ingredient company with a vision to transform the future of food, has received $1.75 million. Earlier this year, I2 provided $1.5 million to Verdi, who are empowering farmers with AI and automation tools for crop management.

Maia Farms: Foundational Funding for a Sustainable Protein Alternative

Maia Farms is responding to global population growth and climate change by offering a scalable, sustainable protein alternative: mushroom mycelium. It is the underground network of cells that makes up a large part of a fungal system, offering nutritious protein with the fibrous texture of meat.

A Vancouver-based lab is home to their bioreactors that upcycle agricultural byproducts to produce fermentation-based mushroom mycelium. Delivered as a protein and fibre ingredient for food manufacturers, mycelium can be a versatile ingredient usable in many ways, from soups to ice cream.

"Maia's innovative food ingredients are a result of advancements in genetics, agricultural upcycling and bioreactor technology; a nexus that could only happen in BC," said Gavin Schneider, CEO of Maia Farms. "We already have a loyal customer base and this funding from the I2 Fund allows us to scale up production and explore new manufacturing options."

Maia Farms is also a partner on an ongoing Genome BC research project with University of the Fraser Valley researchers on transitions to climate-resilient food systems in Canada. The group is examining how Maia Farms' innovative approach can influence BC's future agricultural workforce, economically and structurally.

Verdi: Growing Sales, Operations and Software

The ways new technology can benefit traditional industries like agriculture are often overlooked. Verdi is providing cost-effective, accessible ways for farmers to connect innovation and agriculture.

Co-founders Arthur Chen and Roman Kozak have worked side-by-side with farmers to co-develop hardware and software solutions that address barriers to technological adoption. "We see AI used in our everyday lives, but as we dug into it, we're surprised to find how many farms still rely on manual work in managing their resources like water and fertilizer," Chen recalled. With Verdi, growers can manage their existing irrigation systems from their phones, which lets them use live data and automation to save time, water and labour.

The company received I2 funding in early 2025 to bolster their marketing and operations and develop new software features and intellectual property. They have already used the injection to scale and expand their technology.

"We've more than quadrupled our revenue in just the past few months," said Chen. "There's a very specific time when our ability to distribute and execute on sales increased dramatically and that lined up with the I2 funding."

For Verdi, I2 funding accelerated the reach of their commercialization. Their BC-grown tools are now used across the country and globally through export markets in the US, Peru, Portugal and more.

Genome BC's I2 Fund: Turning Breakthroughs into Businesses

The I2 fund is bridging the gap between innovation and commercialization in BC's bioeconomy," stated Suzanne Gill, Genome BC's President and CEO. "Our investments in companies like Maia Farms and Verdi help them grow and strengthen BC's economy and our position as a leader in agritech."

Genome BC's I2 Fund offers repayable growth capital to small and medium-sized enterprises commercializing innovative life science technology-based products, processes or services. The program now offers interest-free loans for the first four years from disbursement. Learn more at www.isquaredfund.ca.

