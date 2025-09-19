Genome BC funds four projects to build a smarter, faster health response

New investments focus on biotherapeutics, RNA medicines, cell therapies and policy innovation to prepare for the future

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - With drug resistance, immune diseases and emerging infections ramping up the urgency for modern treatments, we need faster ways to turn new discoveries into better health care for patients and communities.

With drug resistance, immune diseases and emerging infections ramping up the urgency for modern treatments, Genome BC is funding four new health research projects at the University of British Columbia to turn new discoveries into better health care for patients and communities. (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia) View PDF BACKGROUNDER: Discover more details about these four projects. (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

Genome BC is funding four new health research projects at the University of British Columbia (UBC) to do just that. The initiatives will help Canada respond more effectively to health threats and strengthen B.C.'s biomedical innovation ecosystem by advancing domestic capabilities in key areas like next-generation therapeutics, biomanufacturing and regulatory science.

The projects are being led by researchers at Canada's Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub, a UBC-led national initiative aimed at accelerating the development of lifesaving medicines for Canada. Each project addresses a critical gap in Canada's ability to respond to complex and emerging health challenges, from designing new therapies and improving delivery systems to removing policy roadblocks that delay patient access.

From hard-to-treat infections to system-wide bottlenecks, the four projects tackle some of the most urgent barriers in modern health care. The projects each take on a different challenge, but all aim to speed up access to more innovative, effective solutions for patients.

CHALLENGE: Antimicrobial resistance decreases the effectiveness of current treatments and increases the risk of future pandemics.

RESPONSE: Researchers are working to turn protective microbes in the human gut into new therapies — creating a front-line defence against antibiotic resistance.

CHALLENGE: RNA medicines hold tremendous promise, but there are barriers slowing their development

RESPONSE: Improving the design, testing and optimization of RNA therapies to speed up treatments for hard-to-treat diseases.

CHALLENGE: New treatments can't help patients if outdated policies keep them out of reach.

RESPONSE: Generate the tools and evidence needed to accelerate the adoption of health innovations into care more quickly, safely and equitably.

CHALLENGE: Cell therapies can help treat immune-mediated diseases, but resource-intensive production limits access.

RESPONSE: Scientists are developing ready-made cell therapies that can be quickly scaled, deployed and made accessible to people in need.

Together, these projects reflect the value of investing in research with a clear path to real world impact.

Funded by Genome BC, Michael Smith Health Research BC and federal and industry co-funders, the projects will contribute to CIEBH's efforts to strengthen national capabilities in health innovation, policy and domestic biomanufacturing.

Quotes:

"These projects combine scientific excellence with a clear pathway to patient impact. They will accelerate the translation of discovery into therapies and policies that make a tangible difference in people's lives."

- Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and VP Research and Innovation, Genome BC

"Together with Genome BC and other partners, we are catalyzing additional investment in British Columbia's life sciences sector. Through these investments, Health Research BC helps strengthen BC's capacity to innovate and to respond quickly to pandemics and other public health emergencies."

-Dr. Bev Holmes, President and CEO at Michael Smith Health Research BC.

"These exceptional projects will help position Canada and British Columbia as a global leader in immuno-engineering and biomanufacturing. By bringing together scientific excellence with policy and regulatory expertise, we are accelerating the pathway for life-saving treatments to move from the lab to patients and communities — ensuring those who need them can benefit more rapidly and equitably."

- Dr. Michelle Wong, Executive Director, CIEBH & Senior Director, Research, UBC Faculty of Medicine

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1.1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 600 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

About Michael Smith Health Research BC:

Funded by the BC government, Health Research BC supports a health research system that improves health and health care and strengthens the economy. We fund people and research, and we partner on shared opportunities. Our programs build research careers, our investments advance priority research, and our expertise accelerates the use of research evidence. Since 2001, we have supported more than 3,000 health researchers, enabling them to gain experience and mentorship, develop independent research programs, and attract additional research funds. We have championed health research system-change initiatives to enhance clinical trials and research ethics, advanced rapid response research on public health priorities, and diversified sources of research funding through partnerships. Learn more: healthresearchbc.ca

About the UBC Faculty of Medicine

Ranked among the world's top medical schools with the fifth-largest MD enrollment in North America, the UBC Faculty of Medicine is a leader in both the science and the practice of medicine. Across British Columbia, more than 24,500 faculty, clinical faculty, staff and learners are making remarkable discoveries and helping to create the pathways to better health for communities at home and around the world. Over the past five years, the Faculty has attracted more than $2 billion in research funding that is igniting innovation, improving health outcomes, and fueling economic growth and prosperity across the province. The Faculty is deeply committed to advancing the Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action, driven by a collective vision to transform health for everyone. For more information, visit med.ubc.ca.

About Canada's Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub:

Canada's Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub (CIEBH) brings together a coalition of multi-sectoral partners to accelerate the development and manufacturing of lifesaving medicines for British Columbia and Canada. Led by the University of British Columbia, CIEBH is pursuing an integrated program of biomedical research and talent development, along with building associated infrastructure to support the development and manufacturing of lifesaving medical treatments and products for Canadians. CIEBH is a strategic partner that facilitates connections between industry, academia, governments and healthcare institutions, and is one of five national research hubs established through the integrated Canada Biomedical Research Fund and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund. For more information, visit immunoengineeringhub.ca.

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

A.G. Klei, Senior Communications Manager, Genome BC, [email protected], 604.218.0498; Brett Goldhawk, Manager, Public Relations, UBC Faculty of Medicine, [email protected], 778.952.7858