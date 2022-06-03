Genome BC Launches New $1 Million Health Data Program for Researchers working with Providence Health Care

"Our Data Access, Integration and Analysis program will provide qualified researchers with access, through Venture's Integrated Health Informatics Datalab, to de-identified health data within a secure environment," said Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, Sectors at Genome BC. "Once that clinical data is integrated with genomic research data, it will enable new discoveries that address unmet clinical needs, provide benefits to the healthcare system, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes."

There is tremendous room for growth in our health systems by incorporating data for continuous improvement. Just as data is central to effective decision-making in information technology, finance and manufacturing, making data available in a safe, ethical, secure and privacy-conscious way can improve the performance and quality of healthcare. Patient health data can be consistently analyzed to develop new prognostic, diagnostic and other tools, which can then be integrated into care and provide a better experience and superior results.



"Until now there has been a lack of ready access to health data and little opportunity to integrate this valuable patient information with existing research data in a functional way," said Brian Simmers, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, People and Health Informatics, Providence Health Care. "Ventures' Integrated Health Informatics Datalab will allow researchers and innovators from private and public sectors across the globe to access the real-world evidence they need to support health care discoveries, product development and, ultimately, better patient care."



Genome BC strategically promotes data collection, management, storage, analysis and integration as they are essential for genomic research and innovation. Much of the datasets resulting from Genome BC-funded projects have value and utility beyond the purpose for which they are originally generated. To this end, Genome BC's funding programs mandate, actively support and rigorously assess clear plans for data governance including management, sharing and the provision of secondary data access.

Through its genomic data strategy, Genome BC promotes scientific data management and stewardship through the FAIR Guiding Principles (www.go-fair.org/go-fair-initiative) and the CARE Principles for Indigenous Data governance (www.gida-global.org/care).

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students, and the public. genomebc.ca

About Providence Health Care Ventures:

Providence Health Care Ventures nurtures and accelerates the commercialization of health care solutions while reinvesting resources into social justice causes and continued innovation growth at Providence Health Care (PHC) and the creation of a learning-health system. Ventures offers health system expertise, access to the PHC ecosystem, and the capacity to navigate the health care landscape. We collaborate with like-minded stakeholders to bring leading-edge health care solutions to the market for the benefit of all.

