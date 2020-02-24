GENIUS™ by Koben- the plug'n play, all-in-one smart panel with circuit by circuit approved revenue grade smart metering.

The entire value chain in the smart grid sector has seen technological advancements except the 80 year old electrical panel. With over 10 years of R&D, GENIUS™ is a stealth technology for plug-and-play all-in-one solutions. GENIUS™ enables the convergence of renewable resources for on-grid or off-grid applications under one unified platform. GENIUS™ is an integrated energy management system for residential, small and mid-sized retail, and commercial sites. Not only does GENIUS™ replace the conventional electrical panel it also provides scalable control and monitoring capabilities of energy consumption at the customer premises for each individual circuit.

In addition to standard circuit breakers, GENIUS™'s unique architecture includes an array of highly reliable patented hybrid smart switches capable of connecting and disconnecting automatically upon current overload, short circuits, sparks and overheating. Proprietary algorithms are used for real-time pricing, as well as time-of-use, single rate or pre-paid billing and control and monitoring of all GENIUS™- connected electrical circuits.

GENIUS™ serves as a micro-grid controller which can integrate solar, battery storage, wind, generators, EV and fuel cell technology. It allows for energy shifting based on time, price and availability. What sets GENIUS™ apart from all other technology is its ability to fully align between smart grid requirements and the consumer's desire for full visibility and control of effective energy consumption and on site generation.

Users wishing to interact with GENIUS™ can use the online portal for programming and real-time control. There is also a "set-it-and-forget-it" mode ensuring your energy is always optimized.

Today's market offers a bevy of devices, dashboards and apps leading to very complicated and convoluted configuration, resulting in multiple failure points. The need for one unified platform and solution which can serve as an Electric Service Interface (ESI) is the most sought after solution. The Q platform is so intelligent and precise it can control and manage GENIUS™ smart panels installed in one home, business, or the utilities entire customer base all under one unified platform. GENIUS™ can prevent blackouts and brownouts if installed across a utility's jurisdiction with its load management and ability to sequentially introduce power to each and every load within the premises. GENIUS™ is UL certified, CSA certified, Revenue Grade certified and EU certified for Europe.

"GENIUS™ gives customers insight into how they can manage their energy use in a way that is going to help them the most, all while benefitting the planet. The ability to shift energy consumption away from peak periods does not just reduce costs for the consumer, it creates more demand for renewables – it is also increasing the reliability of the grid" says Vic Burconak, Founder, President & CEO of Koben.

About GENIUS

Koben's award-winning GENIUS™ smart panel devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Sold in seven countries around the globe, GENIUS™ bridges the final gap in the smart grid.

Learn more at https://kobensystems.com/genius/

About Koben

Our tag line is our vision: Build Smart… Live Smart™. We are the leading global smart panel manufacturer and integrator of energy management and electric vehicle (EV) charging products. These products and services provide the industry with much needed productivity tools and processes to drive performance improvement. Our aim is to leverage our uniqueness and help lead and accelerate the transformation to high-performing healthy green buildings and homes leading to a sustainable future.

