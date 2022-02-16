Genius Metals Starts Drilling on the Trans-Taïga Showing at Sakami

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) (OTCQB: GNSMF) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of a 500m winter drilling program on the Trans-Taïga showing at Sakami located in the James Bay Territory of Québec. The intent is to assess the extension at depth of the gold mineralization discovered at surface through rock and channel sampling completed in the Langelier Complex during previous prospecting campaigns. The Company reported significant gold mineralization at surface including a channel sample returning 2.62 g/t Au over 7.40 m (including 14.2 g/t over 1m) and rock samples that yielded up to 6.10 g/t Au and 1.80 % Cu (see Genius' press-release of November 16th, 2021). The mineralization occurs in association with rusty/pyritized quartz veins and veinlets possibly associated with a shear zone in a tonalitic orthogneiss. The drill core will be transported to Laurentia Exploration's core shack in Jonquière, Québec where it will be logged, cut and sent for multi-elements analysis to a certified laboratory.

The company intends to explore the newly acquired ground in the Langelier Complex through overburden stripping, extensive rock grab and channel sampling and soil/till geochemistry during the upcoming summer. A high-resolution heliborne MAG survey was recently completed over the new claims.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

