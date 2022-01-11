Genius Metals Provides an Update on its 2022 Exploration Program at Sakami

TSX-V:GENI

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to present the details of its fully-funded 2022 exploration campaign to be carried out on its Sakami property located in the James Bay Territory, Quebec.

Winter Drilling Campaign on the Trans-Taïga Showing

Following the discovery of significant gold intersections, obtained through channel sampling on the Trans-Taiga showing (e.g., 2.62 g/t Au over 7.40 m. (including 5.7 g/t over 2.50 m.) and 1.18 g/t Au over 3.50 m; Press release of November 16, 2021), Genius Metals will implement a 500 m drilling campaign to test this mineralization at depth. It is anticipated that the program will commence in February 2022.

Extension of the Resistivity/IP Survey on the GoldenEye Showing

A 35 km long Resistivity/IP survey will be conducted on the GoldenEye showing, extending westward the previous survey completed in 2018. Geophysique TMC has been contracted to perform the survey due to start in the 3rd week of February 2022. The objective is to verify the extension of the linear gold-bearing structure outlined by a prior drill program.

High Resolution MAG Survey on the Langelier Complex

The Company also contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. to undertake a heliborne high-resolution MAG survey in January 2022 over the western part of the newly acquired claims that encompass the Trans-Taiga and Doukha showings. The survey is intended to provide a better understanding of the complex lithology/ structure and to serve as a guide for future exploration work in the area.

The Langelier Complex consists of a Mesoarchean gneissic tonalitic to dioritic basement intruded by Neoarchean mafic to felsic plutonic rocks. The Complex was bypassed during earlier exploration for gold in the James Bay Territory which focused on greenstone belts. Recently however junior mining companies Harfang Exploration Inc. and LaSalle Exploration Corp. discovered numerous high-grade gold showings in this type of geological environment. Genius Metals secured new ground in the Langelier Complex by staking 189 claims (see PR of July 22, 2021).

Spring 2022 Drilling Program

The Company intends to carry out a 3000m drilling campaign in the spring of 2022 based on the results obtained during its previous drilling campaign. Gold prospective zones identified in 2021 through geophysical surveying, geological mapping and rock sampling will also be investigated.

To view the grid on which a Resistivity/IP survey will be conducted please click here Figure 1.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

