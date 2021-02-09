Genius Metals Inc. Announces AGM Results and Update on Sakami Project

CSE: GENI

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the voting results of its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on February 3, 2021. A total of 10,781,529 Common Shares or 37.96 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the corporation were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The nominees listed in the management information circular, John G. Booth, René Branchaud, Guy Goulet, David A. Shaw and Hubert Vallée were re-elected as directors of the Corporation.

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Raymond, Chabot, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Corporation's auditor.

Winter Exploration Campaign at Sakami

Genius Metals has launched its winter exploration campaign on the Sakami property in December starting with line-cutting to conduct a 42 km IP survey on the Lamarche gold prospect during January and February. The line-cutting is now completed and TMC Géophysique was mobilized on January 21st to carry out the geophysical survey. As of February 5th, 65% of the survey was completed and the Corporation anticipates the survey to be completed by the end of February. Concurrently a high-resolution drone MAG survey was carried out on the new grid and, with the help of the IP survey results, will guide future trenching work and define new drill targets. Note that an IP survey has already been performed on the GoldenEye gold prospect.

The Corporation will conduct 2,000-3,500m of exploratory diamond drilling on the Lamarche and GoldenEye prospects upon the completion of the geophysical surveys. The company does not expect significant issues or disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to its planned work program.

The technical and scientific content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, VP Exploration for Genius and Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

