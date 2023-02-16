Acetaminophen medication for children aged 2-11

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Genexa announced that Health Canada has provided the company with a temporary exception to import a limited amount of Kids' Pain & Fever (acetaminophen 160mg per 5mL oral suspension) from its supply network in the United States. Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever is for children aged 2-11 to temporarily reduce fever and provide temporary relief from a range of cold and flu symptoms.

Genexa Granted Temporary Exception to Import Kids’ Pain & Fever into Canada to Help Alleviate Ongoing Medication Shortages (CNW Group/Genexa) Genexa Granted Temporary Exception to Import Kids’ Pain & Fever into Canada to Help Alleviate Ongoing Medication Shortages (CNW Group/Genexa)

Genexa, a clean medicine company, is making its Kids' Pain & Fever product available in major retailers across Canada on a temporary basis in an effort to help combat the current shortages of children's pain medication across the country.

"Genexa is proud to support Canadian families and kids. As the need for access to children's medication increased in Canada, we were happy to work with Health Canada to be able to provide our Kids' Pain and Fever medication to help mitigate current shortages," said David Johnson, Genexa's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are committed to assisting our neighbors to the North and are continuing to work closely with Health Canada to gain long term approval as well as to introduce other formulations and products in Canada."

For a complete list of retailers in Canada carrying Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever, please visit www.genexa.ca. Please call or check stock online with your local retailers to determine availability in your area, as retailers are in the process of distributing the product to stores across Canada.

"I'm thrilled to see Genexa support kids and families in Canada by providing temporary access to Kids' Pain & Fever. I've seen how important it is to my patients that they have access to medications that work for their families' needs and personal lifestyles," said Dr. Taz Bhatia, a physician and wellness expert certified by the American Board of Physician Specialties, and Genexa Medical Advisory Board Member and Partner.

For more information regarding Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever labelling and dosage, please visit www.genexa.ca.

Note to Healthcare Professionals:

Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever indicates to "ask a doctor" for dosage guidance for children under 2 years of age. We ask for your support to provide guidance accordingly, if contacted. More information regarding labelling and dosage, can be found below.

More information regarding labelling and dosage, can be found below.

About Kids' Pain and Fever:

Genexa's Kids' Pain & Fever for children 2-11 is an acetaminophen oral suspension 160 mg per 5 mL with a blueberry flavour. It contains the following inactive ingredients: organic agave syrup, organic blueberry flavour, purified water, natural citric extract, natural flavour. It temporarily reduces fever and minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, headache, toothache and sore throat. The product supplied in Canada is imported from the United States.

About Genexa

Founded by two dads on a mission to revolutionize the medicine aisle, Genexa makes medicine with the same active ingredients people need, but without the artificial ones they don't. That's why their business is built on the commitment to put people over everything. All Genexa's products are made to the highest standards of medicine and contain no artificial dyes, artificial sweeteners, common allergens, or artificial fillers. It's real medicine, made clean. With a commitment to innovation at every turn, Genexa was recently named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2022. Learn how Genexa is putting people over everything, in everything they do, at Genexa.ca/about.

SOURCE Genexa

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]