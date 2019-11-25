QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Promutuel Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Geneviève Fortier as Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Normand Morin, who has served as interim CEO since April 2019. Ms. Fortier officially takes office on December 16.

Geneviève Fortier Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Promutuel Insurance (CNW Group/Promutuel Assurance)

Recognized by her peers in the Quebec business community for results-driven and people-centered leadership, Geneviève Fortier will be joining an organization aiming to reach new heights of excellence by providing its insured members with a differentiated customer experience and innovative product offerings, buttressed by a dynamic network of partners. The professional qualifications and management values of our new CEO will help PromutuelInsurance pursue its growth and consolidate our network of mutuals, which are extremely active throughout Quebec.

Ms. Fortier is a CHRP Fellow (conferred by Quebec's association of certified human resource professionals), with bachelor's and master's degrees in industrial relations from Université Laval. She has held key senior executive positions including, most recently, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, at SSQ Insurance.

In 2017 Geneviève Fortier was named one of Canada's 5 Most Influential Women in Human Resources and Diversity. She was also a finalist for the 2015 Alpha Business Personality of the Year award, and winner of the 2014 Quebec Businesswoman of the Year Award (large enterprise category).

Geneviève Fortier is a seasoned corporate director who has chaired the board of the CHUM (Montreal University Hospital) since 2015, and sits on the boards of Sanimax and Germain Hotels, where she chairs the Governance and Human Resources Committee.

She is a Leader of Effet A, an innovative program designed to provide women concrete tools to advance their careers and fast-track their professional development. She also recently co-chaired an $11 million fundraising campaign for FitSpirit, an organization dedicated to encouraging girls aged 12 to 17 to get physically active.

Quotations

"We were looking for a leader with a strong strategic and holistic view to spearhead our growth among Quebec's leading damage insurers, while cultivating ever-closer ties with our insured members and our large network of mutuals. Geneviève Fortier is well-known not only for her leadership, but also for her ability to put people at the heart of everything she undertakes. We are confident having her join Promutuel Insurance will strengthen our organization and our team as we pursue robust growth, thanks to the support of our highly satisfied insured members."

-Yvan Rose, Board Chair, Promutuel Insurance

"I am delighted to join Promutuel Insurance, to help pursue the profitable growth of one of Quebec's flagship insurers. I am joining a talented and experienced team that works wholeheartedly to create a differentiated experience for its insured members. Together with our 1,925 employees and partners, we will work to deliver innovative products and solutions and an efficient, modern, simplified insured member experience."

-Geneviève Fortier, Chief Executive Officer, Promutuel Insurance

About Promutuel Insurance

Promutuel Insurance is one of the biggest damage insurers in Québec. Known for its financial stability, superior products, and outstanding customer service. It boasts 1,925 employees serving more than 630,000 insured clients. Promutuel Insurance's mission is to promote and provide insurance products that meet the needs of its clients. In doing so it provides exceptional, personalized service while fostering the mutualist values that have guided it for 167 years.

Promutuel Assurance

Promutuel

Promutuel

SOURCE Promutuel Assurance

For further information: Pamela Champagne-Côté, TACT, Cell phone : 418 906-2160, pchampagnecote@tactconseil.ca