GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Units

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. ("GeneTether" or the "Company"), an innovative genetic medicines company focused on developing gene editing therapies to increase the correction efficiency of targeted genome editing technologies, announces that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for a proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). In addition, the Company obtained a receipt for the Preliminary Prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The number of Units to be sold, the offering price of the Units and the terms of the Warrants (including the exercise price and expiry term) will be determined in the context of the market.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share").

The Offering is being led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead agent and sole bookrunner.

GeneTether's disruptive proprietary platform technology is focused on highly efficient insertion of DNA into the genome for gene correction and complementation strategies. The Company is developing curative therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, supported by its wholly-owned intellectual property portfolio. GeneTether's proof of concept study demonstrated that GeneTether's proprietary technology resulted in an approximately 7x higher gene editing efficiency as compared to the same gene editing payload without application of GeneTether's technology.

GeneTether has applied to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSXV in accordance with its listing requirements.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to GeneTether and the Units and has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus can be obtained under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its common shares on the TSXV and that its application for listing will be approved or that a receipt for its final prospectus will be issued.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

About GeneTether

GeneTether's platform is designed to increase the efficiency of genome editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas, TALENs, and ZFNs. The Company uses a proprietary method to "tether" donor DNA templates to the genome editing complex, making the template readily available for use during the genome editing repair stage.

For more information, visit www.genetether.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "an opportunity exists," "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by GeneTether as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of GeneTether's preliminary prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect GeneTether; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GeneTether expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Stephen Kilmer, GeneTether Therapeutics Inc., Investor & Public Relations, (646) 274-3580, [email protected]