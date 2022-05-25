GeneTether Therapeutics Announces Issuance of New US Composition of Matter Patent for its Innovative Platform Technology Focused on Gene Editing Efficiency

U.S. Pat. No. 11,339,385 was issued on May 24, 2022 , by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the composition of matter of the GeneTether™ platform technology

SAN LORENZO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - GeneTether Therapeutics Inc., ("GeneTether" or the "Company") (CSE: GTTX) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent #11,339,385 entitled "Modified Nucleic Acid Editing Systems for Tethering Donor DNA" related to its GeneTether platform technology. The claims cover a composition of matter for tethering a donor DNA template to a fusion protein of a nuclease and the lac repressor DNA binding domain, in particular where the donor DNA includes the lac operator sequence. GeneTether is an early-stage genetic medicine company focused on developing its disruptive, proprietary GeneTether™ platform technology, which is designed to significantly increase the efficiency of DNA insertion into the genome.

With the 477-day patent term adjustment received, the patent term is scheduled to expire on July 14, 2040.

Roland Boivin, CEO of GeneTether, commented: "We are very excited about the grant of this composition of matter patent, which significantly strengthens our wholly owned intellectual property portfolio. We believe that our technology, which showed a 7x higher gene editing efficiency in our proof-of-concept study, applies to most gene correction/gene complementation strategies, regardless of organ or disease. Further, the broad claims are not limited to any particular nuclease. They provide protection for the GeneTether platform technology as it relates to Cas nucleases such as cas9, but also other nucleases, including TALENs, meganucleases and zinc fingers. This reinforces the commercial potential for GeneTether, both internally and with potential external collaborators. There are 625 known monogenic disorders associated with kidney and urological traits. We believe our technology may allow us to develop treatments for common subtypes of both autosomal dominant tubulo-interstitial kidney disease (ADTKD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)."

In addition to the patents issued in the U.S. and Australia, GeneTether also has several pending patent applications, including for compositions comprising alternate DNA binding domains.

About GeneTether

Founded by EGB Ventures founder and managing partner, William J. Garner, M.D., and veteran gene editing researcher, R. Geoffrey Sargent, Ph.D., GeneTether is focused on developing its disruptive proprietary platform technology to significantly increase the efficiency of DNA insertion into the genome for gene correction and complementation strategies. The Company's wholly-owned GeneTether™ platform technology uses a proprietary method to "tether" donor DNA templates to the genome editing complex, making the template readily available for use during the genome editing repair stage. The Company is leveraging its platform technology to develop curative therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. GeneTether's proof of concept study demonstrated an approximately 7x higher gene editing efficiency as compared to the same gene editing payload without application of GeneTether's technology.

