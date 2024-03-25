GENESIS UNVEILS NEOLUN AND GV60 MAGMA CONCEPTS, SHOWCASING FURTHER EVOLUTION OF THE BRAND

As the brand's first full-size electric SUV concept, the Genesis Neolun Concept embodies the ultimate Genesis hospitality behind the wheel with an array of state-of-the-art technological features. The Genesis GV60 Magma Concept, within the wider Genesis Magma program, redefines the boundaries of performance and luxury, delivering an experience that ignites passion and exhilaration with every ride.

Neolun: Futuristic Innovation Meets Warmth of Korean Hospitality

The name "Neolun" is derived from the Greek "neo," or new, and the Latin "luna," which means moon. Together, it encapsulates Genesis' technological innovation that exceeds conventional standards and sets forth the brand's vision for the future.

"The Neolun Concept was inspired by Korea's iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. "It's the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship."

The Neolun Concept's exterior revolves around the principle of "reductive design" — characterized by clean, refined lines that deliberately eliminate any unnecessary details.

The most prominent exterior feature are the distinctive coach doors, without any B-pillars connecting the vehicle's body and roof. Compared to conventional vehicle structures, this layout provides a much more open interior space and maximizes convenient passenger access. Development of the B-pillarless coach doors has reached a level where its application to production vehicles is now feasible.

The electric side steps are automatically deployed when the doors open, making it easier for passengers to step in and out of the vehicle. When the doors close, the side steps integrate back into the vehicle to maintain a seamless exterior design.

The body-integrated lamps seamlessly blend with the vehicle's front and rear design, conveying strength and grandeur. In line with reductive design, the center high-mounted stop lamp is incorporated within an intricately detailed perforated pattern. The pop-up type roof rack accentuates the SUV identity of the Neolun Concept while harmonizing with the vehicle's sleek body line.

The Neolun Concept stands out with a captivating two-tone scheme called "Midnight Black" and "Majestic Blue," which takes after Korea's serene night sky and enhances the vehicle's elegant design.

Interior-wise, the Neolun Concept's cabin represents a modern reinterpretation of Korea's distinct hospitality culture. From the moment passengers step through the B-pillarless coach doors, they are greeted by a spacious cabin that accentuates comfort and relaxation.

Inspired by Korea's traditional "ondol," the radiant heating system allows for efficient heating throughout the vehicle, with heating films applied to the dashboard, door trims, floor, seatbacks and console sides. Ondol is a Korean heating method that utilizes direct heat transfer underneath the floor to provide warmth, often found in traditional and modern homes throughout the country.

The swiveling function of the front-row seats maximizes space and practicality for passengers, as the large adjustable display screen and the flexible display that unfolds from the rear-seat headliner offer a sensory-stimulating experience.

The cashmere in the shade of "Royal Indigo" blends seamlessly with the vintage-inspired "Purple Silk" leather, which has been naturally dyed with organic pigments, setting a deeply relaxing mood. Completing the luxurious finish is the dark-colored real wood floor.

The Neolun Concept's sound system features an advanced "sound architecture" that optimally places tweeters, midrange speakers, woofers and subwoofers for an immersive audio experience. Each speaker is strategically positioned to create a concert hall-like feel, ensuring that passengers enjoy unparalleled sound quality. As the speakers are activated, the crystal sphere at the front, designed to create an emotional connection between the driver and the car, rotates into a tweeter.

Magma: High-Performance Meets Fun to Drive

The Magma program adds a new dimension to Genesis, marking the brand's expansion into the realm of high-performance vehicles. Genesis ultimately aims to develop a high-performance Magma model for each production vehicle in the existing lineup, maximizing both aesthetics and performance. Revealed for the first time today, the GV60 Magma Concept will be among the Genesis Magma program models headed for production.

"Genesis Magma presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations in high-performance vehicles, with the ultimate goal of developing models exclusive to Genesis," said Donckerwolke. "The brand will continue to reveal experimental concepts with careful consideration of both technological and aesthetic elements. While speed and performance are important, the Genesis Magma program will look beyond, prioritizing the driving experience to kindle the joy of sporty driving with effortless comfort."

The GV60 Magma Concept elevates the design and performance of the existing GV60, Genesis' first dedicated EV model, with improved battery and motor technology. The concept car is the first step toward creating a deeper emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle.

The GV60 Magma Concept's exterior design harmonizes aesthetics with considerations for chassis, aerodynamics and thermodynamics. To enhance stability during sporty driving, the car has been widened and lowered, giving it a more dynamic stance and allowing for a lower center of gravity.

At the front, a wider and lower main air intake in the bumper effectively cools the batteries, motor and brakes, while the air curtains enhance the car's aerodynamic efficiency. Three stamped holes above the main air intake, inspired by the GV80 Coupe Concept and the G80 Magma Special, provide additional cooling. Added canards assist in generating downforce on the front axle.

The enlarged fenders and integrated wheelhouse outlets help reduce kinetic energy and improve cooling for the brakes. The titanium-colored flow-formed 21-inch wheels feature integrated aero discs, which also help cool the brakes. On the roof, fins have been strategically placed to control the aerodynamic flow and channel it to the rear wing, generating rear downforce and ensuring aerodynamic fluidity.

The GV60 Magma Concept's distinctive exterior design extends into the luxurious and sporty interior. It features elements including bucket seats with body-colored seatbacks, upholstered in nappa and suede leather featuring double-diamond stitching patterns in Magma's iconic orange color and titanium grey.

"The GV60 Magma Concept will deliver ample power, instilling customers with the confidence to drive with pure excitement and exhilaration," said Donckerwolke.

Displayed alongside the GV60 Magma Concept today at Genesis House New York were the three other vehicles in the Magma program: GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 Magma Special and X Gran Berlinetta Concept.

Unveiled for the first time in April 2023, the GV80 Coupe Concept is Genesis' first coupe SUV, and the first Genesis vehicle to have been presented in the Magma color. It was the vision for the production GV80 Coupe, launched last November.

A select number of partner companies with expertise in high-performance vehicles have come together to develop the G80 Magma Special, an enhanced version of the G80 with improved driving performance. The G80 Magma Special will be exclusively available in the Middle East.

Revealed last December in Barcelona, Spain, the X Gran Berlinetta Concept is the ultimate expression of the brand's high-performance car design potential.

Racing legend Jacky Ickx, who was appointed Genesis Brand Partner in February, said he looks forward to lending his expertise to the Magma program during today's event, adding that he has always admired Genesis for its cultured elegance and design aesthetics.

The GV60 Magma Concept, G80 Magma Special, X Gran Berlinetta Concept and Neolun Concept will be displayed alongside other Genesis production models at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, slated to open to the public on March 29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

