Genesis Retail Network Expands with Addition of Genesis Victoria, First Vancouver Island Location

MARKHAM, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Genesis today announced the start of operations of Genesis Victoria, the brand's first retail partner on Vancouver Island. This 22nd location in Canada is also the brand's fourth in B.C., joining retailers in Vancouver, Richmond, and Kelowna.

"Our expansion into Victoria reinforces Genesis' commitment to delivering a unique, stress-free automotive purchase and ownership experience to consumers all across British Columbia," said Richard Trevisan, Brand Director of Genesis Motors Canada. "With this new foothold in Greater Victoria, residents of Vancouver Island will no longer need to take a ferry to access our brand."

Genesis Motors Canada is partnering with Kelowna-based, family owned-and-operated Kot Auto Group to manage the new location. Genesis Victoria will be the group's second Genesis distributor, joining Genesis Kelowna, in operation since mid-2018.

"We are delighted to bring Genesis to B.C.'s capital city," said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "Our passionate team of automotive experts is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible car-buying experience."

As with all Genesis markets across Canada, the experience in Victoria begins at the customer's doorstep for an at-home product demonstration. The purchase experience can be managed through the brand's unique Genesis at Home service as well as a comprehensive online sales platform, allowing buyers to interact with their Genesis distributor in the way that's most convenient for them. With transparent set pricing and five years of complimentary scheduled maintenance, Genesis customers enjoy a truly stress-free purchase and ownership experience. Customers can reach Genesis Victoria at 1-888-456-0012 or via www.GenesisVictoria.ca.

Genesis currently offers a full line-up of sedans including the compact sport G70, the midsize G80, and the full-size G90. These will be joined by two SUV models by 2021. As the Genesis product portfolio grows, so too will the brand's Canadian retail network. Genesis plans to expand its retail footprint to over 30 locations within the next 5 years.

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada. Genesis is an all-new global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world's most renowned luxury automotive brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, an excellent comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.Genesis.ca to learn more.

