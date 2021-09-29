Genesis Acquisition Corp. Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

//NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES//

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Acquisition Crop. ("Genesis" or the "Company") (TSXV: REBL.P), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated August 13, 2021 (the "Circular"), were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 21, 2021.

Among other things, and in accordance with the CPC Policy, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favor of: (i) the removal of consequences associated with failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) within 24 months of the Company's listing date; and (ii) certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement, all as more particularly set forth in the Circular (collectively, the "Disinterested Shareholder Resolutions").

Approval of the Disinterested Shareholder Resolutions was sought in order for the Company to align certain of its policies with changes to CPC Policy introduced by the Exchange on January 1, 2021. Each of the Disinterested Shareholder Resolutions was approved by the Company's shareholders, excluding the votes held by Non-Arm's Length Parties (as such term is defined in Exchange policy 1.1) and holders of Seed Shares (as such term is defined in Exchange Policy 1.1).

About Genesis Acquisition Crop.

Genesis is a capital pool company pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4 (trading symbol: "REBL.P"). Genesis does not carry on any active business activity other than reviewing potential transactions that would qualify as Genesis' Qualifying Transaction.

