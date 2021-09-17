Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announces Changes to Shareholder Meeting Dial-in Coordinates

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: REBL.P), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that on August 30, 2021 the Company mailed a Notice of Annual and Special Meeting (the "Notice") to its shareholders indicating that its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders would be held in person at 301 – 1665 Ellis Street, Kelowna, British Columbia V1Y 2B3 and by conference call.

The Company advises that the dial-in number for shareholders wishing to participate in the meeting via conference call has been changed from that noted in the Notice. The updated dial-in number is:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-523-8882

Participant ID: 9795689#

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Blair Wilson

President, CEO, and Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 250-317-0996

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

