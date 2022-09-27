Generations Project Brings Best Practices in Multi-Generational Community Campus to Toronto

Groundbreaking today brings not-for-profit community-based model of support within an intergenerational framework.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Premier Doug Ford, Mayor John Tory, and the leadership of Canada's Ismaili Community broke ground on a new multigenerational community campus in Toronto. Prince Amyn Aga Khan was also present for the ceremony.

The project is a unique and comprehensive campus that will support seniors, affordable rental housing, early childhood development, and a range of other supportive access for its residents. This project builds on the legacy of community-centric social services and care facilities that reflect Toronto's role as a leader for pluralism in the world.

The project is made possible through contributions from the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto. The 60-acre property will include 390 affordable rental homes and 122 long-term care bed licenses.

The Generations project was envisioned by the Ismaili Muslim community as a civil society-driven solution to care for the elderly. Recognizing that the bonds of family and community are essential components of aging with dignity and joy, Generations has been conceived as a multi-dimensional campus to serve the needs of its residents in a place that feels like home. The model is rooted in human dignity and compassion, guided by solid evidence that reducing social isolation by increasing social and intergenerational connections enhances well-being and protects against illness and premature death.

"The unique characteristic of Generations is its focus on a community-centric model of care. This involves extensive volunteer engagement as well as reducing isolation and loneliness through frequent interaction with individuals and families of different ages and experiences," said Karim Thomas, Vice-President of the Ismaili Council for Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I am pleased to celebrate the groundbreaking of this unique multigenerational campus, made possible in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Ismaili Council for Ontario. Our government is undertaking the most ambitious Long-Term Care building program in Canadian history and this project is just one more way we are delivering the quality care and access to affordable housing that seniors across Ontario deserve," said, Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

"It was an honour to join Prince Amyn and the Premier of Ontario to announce another new housing project in Toronto at 844 Don Mills Road that will bring 390 new affordable rental homes to our city. We know housing is a pressing issue that we are working to address in the city but we know we cannot do it alone. All three levels of government are working together to bring this project to life, and as a city we are doing our part through the Open Door program. This is a solid commitment that will help us create even more vibrant and complete communities across Toronto and to ensure that while our city continues to grow and thrive, our residents are able to access quality and affordable homes. Thank you to everyone involved in making this project possible," said, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto.

The groundbreaking in Toronto is one of a number of events this week marking 50 years of the presence of the Ismaili Muslim community in Canada. Additional events are planned across the country to commemorate important partnerships to improve quality of life, both here in Canada and around the world:

September 25, 2022 : Global Ismaili Civic Day fosters local civic engagement in communities across Canada with a focus on Environmental Stewardship including park clean-ups, tree planting, recycling drives and more.

: Global Ismaili Civic Day fosters local civic engagement in communities across with a focus on Environmental Stewardship including park clean-ups, tree planting, recycling drives and more. September 25, 2022 : In Toronto, Prince Amyn Aga Khan attended the ceremonial street naming of Aga Khan Boulevard and received the Key to the City on behalf of His Highness the Aga Khan.

: In Toronto, Prince Amyn Aga Khan attended the ceremonial street naming of Aga Khan Boulevard and received the Key to the City on behalf of His Highness the Aga Khan. September 28, 2022 : In Edmonton, the University of Alberta will inaugurate the Diwan Pavilion at the Aga Khan Garden housed at the University of Alberta .

: In Edmonton, the will inaugurate the Diwan Pavilion at the Aga Khan Garden housed at the . September 29, 2022 : The Ismaili Imamat will sign an Accord of Cooperation with the Province of British Columbia committing to continued work to advance efforts for development work around the world and locally in B.C.

SOURCE Ismaili Council for Canada

For further information: Samina Esmail, Ismaili Council for Ontario, 647 999 2662, [email protected]