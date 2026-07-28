General Motors Remains Canada's EV Sales Leader Through First Half of 2026

Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Bolt and Cadillac OPTIQ ranked among Canada's top 10 best-selling EVs

OSHAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- General Motors remains Canada's electric vehicle (EV) sales leader through the first half of 2026, with more than one in five EVs registered in Canada being a GM vehicle1. GM's EV sales increased 33.4 per cent year-over-year through June, reflecting continued demand for GM's expanding EV lineup.

As more EV choices become available to Canadian consumers, GM continues to see customers place value on affordability, range, charging access, technology and ownership support.

2026 Cadillac OPTIQ 2027 Chevrolet Bolt LT

This customer demand helped drive strong results across GM's EV portfolio, with Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Bolt and Cadillac OPTIQ ranking among Canada's top 10 best-selling EVs2.

"Backed by a broad and growing EV portfolio across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, GM remains Canada's EV sales leader because we're delivering what Canadians are looking for -- affordable, long-range EVs with the technology, charging access and ownership support they expect," said Shane Peever, vice-president, Vehicle Sales, Service and Marketing, GM Canada. "More than 65 per cent of our EV buyers this year are new to Chevrolet, GMC or Cadillac, which shows that many Canadians are choosing GM for their first EV."

With 13 EVs across Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, GM offers customers a range of options spanning value-focused, luxury and electric truck segments, helping meet a variety of needs, lifestyles and budgets.

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The Bolt's return to market has driven month-over-month sales growth and the Bolt LT currently offers Canada's Lowest Cash Purchase Price for an EV that has over 400km of estimated range 3 , starting from $34,995 which includes $3800 in available manufacturer's rebates and the $5000 EVAP incentive for eligible customers 4 .

, starting from $34,995 which includes $3800 in available manufacturer's rebates and the $5000 EVAP incentive for eligible customers . Equinox EV sales increased 12% year-over-year, demonstrating continued demand for an affordable, long-range EV.

Cadillac continues to lead luxury EV sales

Cadillac remained Canada's leading luxury EV brand in the first half of 2026 5 , capturing 52.6% of the luxury EV segment.

, capturing 52.6% of the luxury EV segment. Cadillac EV sales increased 63.9% year-over-year.

Cadillac OPTIQ and LYRIQ ranked as Canada's No. 1 and No. 2–selling luxury EVs5.

Making EV Ownership Easier, More Accessible and More Convenient

GM's dealer network includes approximately 450 dealerships across Canada, most equipped to support EV customers with trained technicians, warranty coverage, replacement parts and service locations nationwide, helping support customers throughout the ownership journey.

GM EV drivers in Canada can access more than 25,000 public charging ports across the country, helping make charging easier at home, at work or on the road.

Chevrolet Bolt's native NACS charging port, along with GM-approved NACS adapters available for other GM EVs, provides access to tens of thousands of Tesla Superchargers across North America, helping make road trips and public charging more convenient.

Google built-in and available Super Cruise [3-yr plan included] capability help enhance the ownership experience with integrated navigation, charging discovery and hands-free driving assistance on compatible roads.

Chevrolet EV models configured at $50,000 or less qualify for Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP), helping reduce the cost of entry for Canadians.

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Instagram.

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2026 through to June. 2 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2026 through to June. 3 As of July 1, 2026. Based on cash purchase price of 2027 Chevrolet Bolt LT (including $3800 Cash Purchase Rebate available until 31 August 2026) compared to available industry comparison pricing data on manufacturers' nationally advertised all-in cash purchase prices for new battery-electric vehicles, including publicly available in-market limited-time manufacturer's rebates. Excludes finance and lease programs/payments, non-advertised manufacturer or dealer incentives, and up to $5000 Federal EVAP incentives for eligible customers available on Bolt and other select EV models configured at $50,000 or less. 4 Total rebate of $8,800 available to eligible retail customers in Canada on cash purchase of select new in-stock/in-transit 2027 Bolt LT models delivered by 31 August 2026, while supplies last. Offer is comprised of: (a) Employee Pricing rebate of $1,500 available on cash purchase or finance/lease on approved credit (Employee Pricing is the vehicle price ordinarily available to GM Canada employees; rebate amount will vary based on vehicle price and specific configuration; displayed offer applies only to vehicle(s) shown and may be less on other models; incentive protection does not apply); (b) $2,300 Non-Stackable Cash Delivery Allowance available only on cash purchase (consumers must decline this cash purchase rebate in order to select subvented lease or finance offers (if available), which will result in higher effective interest rates); & (c) $5000 Federal EVAP incentive for cash purchase by eligible customers (see additional information below), which will be deducted from the negotiated purchase price after taxes (cash price without EVAP incentive is $39,995). Offer: 1) will be deducted from the negotiated purchase price before taxes; 2) cannot be applied to past transactions; 3) has no cash surrender or other value. Any vehicle purchase price shown includes this combined rebate; freight; $100 A/C charge; up to $350 dealer fee; estimated Federal Luxury Tax, if applicable to your vehicle; and other fees, levies and duties (which may vary by region and/or dealer). Licence, insurance, duty on new tires (QC only) and applicable sales taxes are extra. Dealers may sell for less. If applicable, factory order or Dealer trade may be required but may not always be available. Offers cannot be combined with certain other offers and may be modified or terminated by General Motors at any time without notice. Conditions apply. See participating dealer for details. Up to $5000 EV incentive (limit of one per person) via the independently administered Gov't of Canada https://tc.canada.ca/en/road-transportation/innovative-technologies/zero-emission-vehicles/electric-vehicle-affordability-program-evap available to qualifying Canadian residents on the purchase, finance, or lease of a new and previously unregistered eligible electric vehicle having a final transaction value of $50,000 or less. Customer & vehicle eligibility & incentive amounts are determined by EVAP criteria & terms, which may vary and are subject to change or termination by the Gov't of Canada at any time. Incentive amount: (i) may be available on certain models only for cash purchase or for lease/finance, depending on available sales incentives; (ii) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price after taxes; (iii) may vary according to lease duration (terms shorter than 48 months receive a decreasing incentive amount); and (iv) will decrease annually as of January 1, 2027 until program termination (or until available funds are exhausted). GM Canada is not responsible for EVAP & makes no representations about EVAP or incentive amounts, which are provided for informational purposes only. Conditions apply. See your dealer or https://tc.canada.ca/en/road-transportation/innovative-technologies/zero-emission-vehicles/electric-vehicle-affordability-program-evap. 5 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2026 through to June for the Cadillac definition of Luxury.

SOURCE General Motors Canada

Media Contact: Natalie Nankil - Director, Product & Technology Communications at General Motors Canada, [email protected]