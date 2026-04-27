General Motors Canada remains Canada's electric vehicle sales leader in Q1 2026

Chevrolet and Cadillac help drive growth in value and luxury segments

OSHAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - General Motors (GM) Canada remained Canada's electric vehicles sales leader1 in the first quarter of 2026, selling more electric vehicles than any other manufacturer and building on its leadership position from 2025.

GM's electric vehicle (EV) sales increased 13.1 per cent year- over- year, as more Canadians, including first-time EV buyers and customers new to GM, chose EVs from Chevrolet, Cadillac or GMC.

GM Canada offers the broadest electric vehicle portfolio in the country, spanning affordable, family-friendly crossovers, three-row luxury sport utility vehicles and full-size electric trucks. In Q1, GM held close to a 20 per cent share of Canada's electric vehicle market1, reflecting sales across a wide range of segments and price points.

"GM Canada remains this country's electric vehicle sales leader because we are attracting new customers with Canada's broadest electric vehicle lineup, supported by new federal incentives that make EVs more attainable," said Shane Peever, vice president of sales and marketing, GM Canada. "With 13 GM electric vehicles across Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, from Chevrolet crossovers to Cadillac luxury SUVs and full-size electric trucks from GMC, Canadians have more choice than ever to find an electric vehicle that fits their lives."

Q1 2026 highlights

Cadillac: sales leadership in luxury EVs

Cadillac maintained its sales leadership in Canada's luxury EV segment in Q1 2026, capturing a 50.6 per cent market share².

Three top-selling luxury EV models nationwide: Cadillac OPTIQ ranked as the No. 1-selling luxury EV model in Canada² Cadillac LYRIQ ranked as the No. 2-selling luxury EV model in Canada² Cadillac VISTIQ ranked as the No. 3-selling luxury EV model in Canada²



Chevrolet: Meeting demand in the mainstream segment

The Chevrolet Bolt--one of Canada's most affordable EVs, offering up to 422 km of estimated range³--is eligible for the EVAP incentive. Select trims of the Chevrolet Equinox EV also qualify.

The federal purchase incentives return under the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP), providing eligible Canadians with added support for electric vehicles priced under $50,000.

GM's Canadian EV lineup

GM Canada currently offers electric vehicle models across Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC--one of the widest selections available from a single manufacturer in Canada.

The lineup includes:

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2026 through to March. 2 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2026 through to March for the Cadillac definition of Luxury. 3 GM-estimated from 100% charge using Government of Canada approved test methods. Default battery charge settings may vary by model and can be adjusted in vehicle or mobile app. Refer to vehicles.nrcan.gc.ca for details & NRCan Fuel Consumption Guide. Use for comparison only. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age & condition, loading, & how you use & maintain your vehicle. See Owner's Manual for details & limitations.

SOURCE General Motors Canada

Media Contact: Natalie Nankil - Director, Product & Technology Communications at General Motors Canada, [email protected]