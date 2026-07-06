/C O R R E C T I O N -- General Motors Canada/

In the news release, GM is the Sales Leader in Canada Through First Half of 2026, issued 02-Jul-2026 by General Motors Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

GM is the Sales Leader in Canada Through First Half of 2026

Performance driven by growing electric vehicle sales and SUV demand across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

OSHAWA, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - General Motors finished the first half of 2026 as Canada's best-selling automaker, with 15.4 per cent market share and 148,640 vehicle deliveries across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

GM 2026 Q2 Highlights GM logo

GM's EV portfolio delivered strong first-half results, with sales up 33.4 per cent year over year. As Canada's EV sales leader, GM continues to build momentum across its EV lineup, including Cadillac's newest EVs and the relaunched Chevrolet Bolt. Together with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Bolt gives Canadians two affordable EVs, each offering an estimated range of more than 400 km.

"GM led new vehicle sales in Canada through the first half of 2026, building on our momentum from 2025 and the first quarter of this year," said Shane Peever, vice president of sales, service and marketing. "With nearly one in four EVs sold in Canada coming from Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, alongside strong demand for vehicles like the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Suburban, Canadians are choosing GM because we offer the right vehicles at every price point."

First-Half 2026 Highlights

Electric Vehicles –sales up 33.4 per cent, led by the Cadillac EV portfolio, Chevrolet Equinox EV up 6.9 per cent and the returning Chevrolet Bolt EV

–sales up 33.4 per cent, led by the Cadillac EV portfolio, Chevrolet Equinox EV up 6.9 per cent and the returning Chevrolet Bolt EV Cadillac - VISTIQ EV up 319 per cent, OPTIQ EV up 108.2 per cent, LYRIQ EV up 7.6 per cent

VISTIQ EV up 319 per cent, OPTIQ EV up 108.2 per cent, LYRIQ EV up 7.6 per cent Chevrolet – Suburban up 41 per cent and Traverse up 13.3 per cent

Suburban up 41 per cent and Traverse up 13.3 per cent Buick - Envision up 11 per cent

Envision up 11 per cent Fleet – up 18.3 per cent, led by SUVs

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Instagram.

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SOURCE General Motors Canada

Media Contact: Natalie Nankil - Director, Product & Technology Communications at General Motors Canada, [email protected]